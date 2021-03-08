COREY TAYLOR Reveals Concept For His Fifth Book

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor has told Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" series that he is "starting to get the itch" to write his fifth book. "I've got a concept in mind," he said (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It has to do with social media and the age that we live in — the 'outrage' age. And it's starting to really kind of form in my head. I may actually write it soon. Because it's really kind of out of control out there right now.

"I was reading about how Gen Z is trying to cancel Eminem because of one line that was in a Rihanna song that he did with her," he continued. "And I'm just, like, is that where we are right now? I mean, at this point, you're talking about the Salem witch trials. You're talking about America in the '20s where the KKK was a political force. You're talking about complete condemnation without context or any rationalization for an action like that. And to me, that's [what's] most dangerous — when the mob decides that you're gone. That is Caesar at the Colosseum, for god's sakes. That's when it's dangerous. The level of censorship that we're starting to see… And I'm not saying that certain things haven't been said that easily offend people. However, the flipside of that is that you can't even make a joke anymore — even in the cleanest of situations. [People] completely turn on you. And there's not one hint of satire, there's no hint of irony — it's just all-out rage, and it's all through this [shows his smartphone]. And that's when it's really greedy, that's when it's really dirty. It can't be that way. If we can't have a conversation, how the hell are we gonna communicate. And if we can't understand the difference between metaphor and complete reality, then we're in real trouble. And that's where I'm leaning with the book."

Roughly one-third of Taylor's last book, 2017's "America 51", was dedicated to his derision for President Donald Trump.

Corey previously said that "writing a book" is "quite different" from writing songs. "With a book, I could just fucking vomit from the brain," he explained. "But with music, at least for me, I like the confines of it, I like the structure. I love songs, I love getting in, being concise, getting people with a hook, blasting them... Whether it's fucking angry or melodic, and then getting out and leaving them wanting more. So, to me, the book lets me unleash it and kinda take shit to its natural end, as far as that goes. Because my brain is fucked up. So I will take that as far as it will go until I kind of sit there and go, 'I have no way to beat that to the fucking death anymore.' And I kind of go from there. So it's good to kinda have no rules, and rules. It's refreshing."

Corey, who is often referred to as the "Great Big Mouth" due to his outspoken views, told the 94.3 KILO radio station in a 2017 interview that he is not worried about possible fallout from his comments. "That's part of being an American," he explained. "I mean, nothing drives me more crazy than when somebody says to celebrities or whatever, 'Why don't you just stick to acting?' And I'm, like, 'What? Leave politics to you? Why don't you stick to writing bad reviews in your mom's basement? Just shut your mouth. I'm just as American as you are, I have every right to say what I want, and you can shove that kind of attitude straight up your ass."

Last month, Taylor told the Arizona radio station 98 KUPD that he is planning to embark on a "social-distanced" three-week tour with his solo band in April-May.

Taylor's debut solo album, "CMFT", was released in October. Corey recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

