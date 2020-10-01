COREY TAYLOR Remembers The First Time He Received A Death Threat

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor, who is preparing to play at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday (October 2) as part of the "Forum Or Against 'Em" global streaming event, recently discussed his first memory of performing at the iconic venue. He said: "The first time I played the Forum that I remember was 2001 with SLIPKNOT. It was on the 'Pledge Of Allegiance' tour. It was right after 9/11, so it was a crazy, crazy time. It was the first time I got a death threat. Somebody called in to the switchboard and said, 'You have a hero playing there tonight. His name is Corey Taylor, and he's a dead man.' Because legally they have to tell me these things, I played the whole show wondering if there was a laser pointer on me the entire time. And then the fire marshall threatened to shut the show down because it looked like a riot was gonna happen and the barricade was starting to break. So to keep from shutting that show down, I had everybody stop and we had a moment of silence for the people who died in 9/11. And because we did that, everyone stopped, and you could hear a pin drop. And it was at least a minute. They were able to fix the barricades, and the fire marshal was, like, 'I've never seen anything like it.' That's my first memory of the Forum."

Tickets for the "Forum Or Against 'Em" pay-per-view streaming event are on sale now from watch.thecoreytaylor.com. Fans can also purchase ticket bundles that include a t-shirt, hoodie, poster, and access to watch an exclusive Taylor acoustic set. A limited number of one-on-one video chats with Corey are also available with some bundles.

"Forum Or Against 'Em" will be a full arena production complete with a visual feast of pyrotechnics, a stacked set list featuring all tracks from Corey's debut solo album, "CMFT", select fan-favorite cuts from Taylor's SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR catalogs, a handful of covers and an incendiary guest performance from rock n' roll girl-gang dance squad THE CHERRY BOMBS. Special event merch and bundles will be available during the stream. Kicking off the event's festivities will be a special pre-show event hosted by presenter/journalist Beez that will feature exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Speaking about his upcoming streaming extravaganza, Taylor said: "I've been saying since the beginning I'd find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I'm honored that The Forum let us do just that. It's 'CMFT' in its entirety. It's songs I've shared over the years. It's a celebration, and I'm so stoked to party with all of you."

In the rapidly evolving sphere of streamed events, "Forum Or Against 'Em" is set to be an industry first, as Corey Taylor and his management team at 5B Artists & Media partner with Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent festival producer in the United States, to put on this one-of-a-kind, pay-per-view concert experience. In utilizing The Forum for this special steaming event, the team are not only able to put together a world class rock extravaganza with a massive arena production, in total, they are also providing work to approximately 80 event staff.

Speaking on this groundbreaking partnership, 5B Artist & Media founder and CEO Cory Brennan said: "When Corey sent me a text saying 'Forum Or Against 'Em', I knew we had something truly special and unique. The Forum is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I can't think of a better way to celebrate his debut solo album!"

"To do a rock show on this scale, with an icon like Corey Taylor — while putting some of the behind-the-scenes heroes of the concert industry back to work — is an exciting step into the future," says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "We believe that pay-per-view is here to stay and we couldn't think of anyone better to help us launch our new digital platform than Corey Taylor. He's a global star, and his music with SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR, as well as our amazing relationship with 5B, has helped to fuel DWP's growth over the past decade. We can't wait to get this show started."

"CMFT" will be released on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

