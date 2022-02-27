COREY TAYLOR Opens Up About His Relationship With His Three Kids

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor was a recent guest on "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown", a quirky, informative, and interactive podcast breaking down the myths and misunderstandings about mental health and emotional well-being. During the chat, Taylor opened up about his early drug and alcohol addiction and how he makes sense of his extrasensory observations with the paranormal; discussed his difficult childhood, his process of discovering music and writing as an outlet, and his journey toward sobriety; explained the depression he faced after suffering a severe spinal cord injury from a stage dive; talked about using therapy to find healthier ways to parent, and how he was able to quit smoking cigarettes; and shared his intense experiences with paranormal intelligent energy and how he makes sense of the phenomena.

Speaking about his relationship with his son, Corey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Griffin is 19. He's gonna be 20 this year, and my heart just [bursts with emotion]. He's in a band [VENDED] that's doing really well right now. As much as I try to just let him free range and just be his own self… At one point when he was younger, he wanted to be a botanist and a video game tester. And I was, like, 'Hey. Go. Run with the bulls. Make it happen.' And then he just gravitated right to the [music] stuff."

Taylor, who married Alicia Dove in October 2019, also touched upon the breakup of his eight-year marriage with Stephanie Luby, whom he wedded in November 2009 (the couple had a daughter named Ryan). Corey was previously married from 2004 to 2007 to a woman named Scarlett, with whom he shares Griffin. The rocker also has a daughter from an earlier relationship.

The singer said: "This is actually my third marriage. My last marriage [to Luby], which was not Griffin's mother — it was actually my daughter's mother — that lasted about eight years. I won't go into specifics, but it wasn't a good time.'

Regarding his other kids, Corey said: "My [youngest] daughter's seven. So I have a high school daughter, who's 29; I have Griffin, who's 19; and I have Ryan, my daughter, who's seven. So I have to be careful every 10 years. Apparently I'm very fertile. It's very weird."

Asked about his eldest daughter Angeline, Corey said: "It's weird, because her mother and I split up when we were very young. And she went her way, I went my way, and it wasn't until the first time I got sober that I really was able to be in her life. So I didn't come into her life until she was about 11. And even though we have so much in common, and we look exactly the same, which I keep apologizing to her; I'm, like, 'I'm so sorry.' I was her father but I wasn't her dad, and I have all the respect in the world for her stepfather. You try to develop the best relationship you can. And it's been up and down over the years. Right now it's down. But at the same time, you have that love, and that love is always gonna be there."

Corey previously talked about his strained relationship with Angeline in a 2020 interview with Metal Hammer magazine. At the time, he said: "She and I aren't really close. I don't want to say we had a falling out, but we just kind of drifted apart a few years ago. I wasn't there when she was born. She was born early on and I was already at work when that was going on. With Griff, it's different, though. I was there from day one. As well as with Ryan.

"It's difficult," he added. "It's a tough thing to deal with, but all you can focus on are the ones you have, the ones that are right there, and hope that the other one is doing okay. I definitely miss her."

Corey released his debut solo album, "CMFT", in October 2020 via Roadrunner Records.

A new SLIPKNOT album will arrive later this year.

