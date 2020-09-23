COREY TAYLOR On SLIPKNOT: 'We Still Tour Like We're 25, 'Cause We're Stupid'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Off Menu With Ed Gamble And James Acaster" podcast, Corey Taylor spoke about the physical aspect of being in SLIPKNOT and having to put on a high-energy live show more than 20 years into the band's existence. He said (hear audio below): "We came out of the gate so nuts that only age has been able to really kind of take the edge off of it, and yet, on stage, we're still just a fucking ball of, like, what the fuck?

"We still tour like we're 25, 'cause we're stupid. And we're just fucking running all over the place. We've all had at least one surgery. It's, like, what the fuck are we trying to prove at this point? 'I can kick my own ass. You fucking watch.'

"I don't get it, man."

Last month, Taylor told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion" that he will know when it's time to finally time for him to walk away from SLIPKNOT due to the physical cost of performing with the band for so many years.

"I'm still as into extreme music as I've always been," he said. "That's just a side of me that I've always been into. It' never hard enough; it's never crazy enough. And sometimes the band has to calm me down when it comes to the stuff that I write. [Laughs]

"I don't know, man. I've always said that the second that I'm doing this for reasons other than my absolute passion for doing it, as soon as that changes, that's when I'll know. And that's honestly why I've always followed my passions and followed my interests, and I've never allowed myself to do anything for money, for a cheap pop, cheap fame — I've never done any of that. I'm not gonna say I'm proud of it, because that's just who I am.

"But needless to say, if I get to the age where that choice makes more and more sense, I think there's a part of me that will absolutely rein myself in and be, like, 'No. No. This isn't who you are. This isn't what you wanna do. You need to walk,'" he added. "And I think at that point, I'll have accomplished enough that I'll be okay with it. It won't mean that I'll stop making music. It just means I'll stop making a certain type of music. For me, I think I'll have the honesty to know and hopefully the courage to do it, because sometimes it's scary."

Corey will release his debut solo album, "CMFT", on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

