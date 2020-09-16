COREY TAYLOR On Modern Political Discourse: 'People On Both Sides Are Absolutely Exhausted By The Energy Of The Other'

In a new interview with Forbes, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor was asked if he finds modern political discourse to be completely hypocritical and tiring. He responded: "The problem is that people on both sides are absolutely exhausted by the energy of the other. It's not just the right, the left is just as fucking crazy and dumbass. It is absolutely fucking exhausting listening to these people try and control shit. If they're not trying to control the way you act or think, they're trying to control the way you fucking talk, they're trying to control the things that you should be offended by.

"Look, there's a very clear list of things that you should be offended by: anything racist or anything that has to do with trying to kill people," he continued. "Everything else is open to interpretation and it all depends on where you grew up, who you grew up with, and what you think in your own fucking head. And it's a war for the language right now. A war for the language that we use and that we're allowed to use.

"I get it on both sides. I usually try to stay in the middle and say the things that need to be said, that aren't weighed down with the jargon. But because I'm perceived on both sides as being on either side, it's a 'shut up and sing' situation.

"The liberals think that I'm this knuckle-dragging mook who just wants to drink Mountain Dew and smoke Marlboro Reds and stare into the sky," Corey added. "The far right thinks I'm this liberal snowflake who wants everybody to get their paychecks so we can all drink jasmine coffee and pick each other's asses. I'm neither, man. I think you're all full of shit! But at the same time, it's a great vantage point, I love it. I watch everybody talk shit, and I go, 'None of you know me. I'm not gonna take any offense to any of this.'"

Corey will release his debut solo album, "CMFT", on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

