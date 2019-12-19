COREY TAYLOR On His Upcoming Solo Album: 'I'm Pretty Into It'

December 19, 2019 0 Comments

In a brand new end-of-the-decade interview with Rolling Stone, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor confirmed that he will embark on a solo run after the completion of SLIPKNOT's touring cycle in support of the "We Are Not Your Kind" album. "I have a bunch of songs; about 26 songs written now," he said. "I've got a band put together with friends of mine; people who have been a part of my solo gigs for the past 10 years. And we're just walking through arrangements of stuff right now, so once the time comes, we can just run right in the studio and record a bunch of music and get it out there… It's something I always said I wasn't gonna do, but as time has gone on, it's kept coming back. Like, what would it sound like? What would it be? And I'm pretty into it. So we'll see what happens."

Corey previously told WhatCulture Music about the musical direction of his upcoming solo album: "It's definitely going to be rock-based, but it's going to be rock meets so many different things. There will be harder-edged stuff, but there also will be big, expansive, huge, world-changing guitar songs that you're going to want to sing along to. That's just who I am, and I'm not going to fight who I am."

Taylor told told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" that solo LP will feature guest appearances by a number of well-known musicians from other groups. "I'm gonna have a core band that goes in, but I'm definitely gonna have a bunch of my friends come in and do some stuff," he said. "It's gonna be really cool, man. I'm actually really, really looking forward to it."

Corey has said that his solo album wouldn't arrive before 2021.

"We Are Not Your Kind" was released in August via Roadrunner.

