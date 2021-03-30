COREY TAYLOR On His Upcoming Movie 'Zombie Versus Ninja': 'I Don't Wanna Make Oscar Winners. I Wanna Make Fun, Crazy Cult Classics'

March 30, 2021 0 Comments

Corey Taylor recently revealed that he has written five film scripts, including a script for a movie called "Zombie Versus Ninja". Speaking to Frightmare HQ about his vision for "Zombie Versus Ninja", the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "One of the things that I've always wanted to do is create a movie — write a movie and then see it from soup to nuts; from pre-pro to walking the red carpet. That's been one of my biggest dreams. And I've had the opportunity to really be put in touch with some great producers. And I'm talking to potential directors right now, actually. It is going to shoot this year."

Asked if he has any interest in directing "Zombie Versus Ninja" himself, Corey said: "It's not that I'm not interested; it's that I know that's not my forte. I'm honest enough with myself to realize that if I had wanted to be a director, I would have started learning a long time ago. And I know a lot of people with the kind of ego that they would step in and go, 'Well, it's mine. Blah blah blah.' I'm not that guy. I want it to be good. I want [people] to enjoy what I'm making, because I wanna enjoy it too. And sometimes it's the collaboration that creates something amazing. You have to be flexible enough to realize, like, 'I don't have the chops to do this.' However, that doesn't mean there's somebody out there that does. So, for me, as the writer and the producer, now I can find the right person to bring it to fruition and walk with them every step of the way as a collab. Let them do their thing, but also know that, in my mind, there's this idea of what I want it to be. And it's a gonzo horror comedy — it's the kind of fucking movie that I've always loved, and it's the kind of movie that I've always wanted to make. And if it goes off, man, it's the beginning of something rad."

He added: "I don't wanna make Oscar winners. I wanna make fun, crazy cult classics. That's all I care about."

Last fall, Taylor starred in the Halloween horror anthology "Bad Candy" from production company Digital Thunderdome. The film was written and directed by Scott Hansen and Desiree Connell, and also features Zach Galligan, the star of the "Gremlins" and "Waxwork" franchises.

Taylor also stars in another horror film called "Rucker", which is currently in post-production. It is described as a genre-bending terror film about a serial killer trucker who attempts to salvage family relationships. Olympic College film professor Amy Hesketh serves as the film's director and fellow OC professor Aaron Drane produced the film. Both are credited with co-writing the screenplay.

A longtime fan of horror films, Taylor was featured prominently in the "In Search Of Darkness" documentary, which came out in 2019.

Corey told Syfy network's "Metal Crush Mondays" how he first got into horror movies: "My mom took me to see the 'Buck Rogers [In The 25th Century]' movie when I was a kid. I must've been four or five, but the trailer before the movie was John Carpenter's 'Halloween'. You've just got these incredible visuals, this sense of it's autumn, it's Halloween and there's just this dude in the background of every shot. I can remember as a five-year-old just being transfixed. Like, I suddenly didn't care about Buck Rogers. I think it was the one moment in my life that really galvanized my taste in what my young mind thought was cool. It was actually a couple years later that I actually got to watch it and to this day it's one of my favorite movies."

