COREY TAYLOR On 'CMFT': 'If I Was Gonna Do A Solo Album, It Was Really Gonna Be Me'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor spoke about his upcoming debut solo album, "CMFT", which will be released on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

"Basically, [it's] me writing all the songs, with the exception of one — I wrote everything on the album, with the exception of one, and that was a co-write with Tooch [Christian Martucci]," Corey said. "It's also me handpicking the band based on talent and lack of drama. [Laughs]

"I've been doing heavy lifting for both [SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR] for a very long time, and it really got to the point where I was just, like, 'You know what? If I'm gonna do this, I wanna do it right," he explained. "I'm gonna do it my way, and I'm gonna do it in a way that I can enjoy every second.' That really is where it comes down to. If I was gonna do a solo album, it was really gonna be me. It's not me putting my name on something that somebody else wrote. This is gonna be me and what I wanna do."

Asked if he thinks the success of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR afforded him the opportunity to pursue a solo project, Taylor said: "Oh, absolutely. That's why I didn't do it for 20 years. For me, it was more about really getting everything out of my career with both bands before I even considered doing something like this. For me, this is a way of sharing stuff with the fanbase that I've spent 20 years building. And really maybe even filling in a piece of the musical puzzle. 'Cause people, when I tell them the stuff that I listen to, they can't wrap their head around it because of the two bands that I'm a part of, and yet when they hear this album and they hear the things that I've written, it will all of a sudden make sense."

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" is one of the first two singles from the LP, which was released last month. On the track, Taylor's rhymes run alongside bars from multi-platinum artist Tech N9ne and U.K. MC Kid Bookie. The song is joined by a Djay Brawner-directed music video, which sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt as friends such as Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more making cameos.

Taylor previously worked with Tech N9ne on a song called "Wither" in 2015, and with Kid Bookie on a reworked version of the rapper's track "Stuck In My Ways" last year.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

