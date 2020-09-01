COREY TAYLOR Loves Living In Las Vegas: 'There's So Much To Do'

In a new interview with Nikki of the FM99 WNOR radio station, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor expressed his affinity for Las Vegas, where he has resided for more than a decade.

"I've lived here for about 11 years now," Taylor said (see video below). "I moved here with my ex, and then when we split up, I stayed here… I would have stayed here anyway, because we have a daughter together, but at the same time, I really grew to love this place; I really love this town. When COVID's not happening, there's so much to do, and yet there's so much cool stuff off the [Las Vegas] Strip as well — like all the local stuff, all the local restaurants and everything. It's pretty rad."

Corey moved to Sin City at the start of his eight-year marriage with Stephanie Luby, whom he wedded in November 2009. Taylor was previously married from 2004 to 2007 to a woman named Scarlett, with whom he shares a son. The singer also has another daughter from an earlier relationship.

Last October, Taylor married his current wife, Alicia, a professional dancer and a member of the all-girl dance group CHERRY BOMBS.

Corey will release his debut solo album, "CMFT", on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the solo effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

The first two singles from the effort, "CMFT Must Be Stopped" and "Black Eyes Blue", were released in July and are available on all streaming platforms now.

