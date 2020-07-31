COREY TAYLOR: 'I've Reached A Point In My Life Where I'm Tired Of Being Miserable Making Music'

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor will release his debut solo album, "CMFT", on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the solo effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

Speaking to Dave "Higgo" Higgins of Australia's MMM Hard N Heavy radio station, Taylor stated about the musicians on his solo album (hear audio below): "I've played with all of these guys in one form or another, but never all at the same time, and I knew not only that they'd all be able to crush it talent-wise and creatively, but we would all be able to get along and really have a great time.

"I just got to the point in my life where I don't care about the romance of tension making a great album," he continued. "I don't even believe in that anymore. I believe that a great album comes from great material. And when you have good songs and great people playing it, you can have a great time and you're still gonna get a great album.

"I've reached a point in my life where I'm tired of being miserable making music, and I only wanna do music with people who love it just as much as I do."

Corey also talked about "CMFT Must Be Stopped", one of the first two singles from the LP, which was released on Wednesday. On the track, Taylor's rhymes run alongside bars from multi-platinum artist Tech N9ne and U.K. MC Kid Bookie. The track is joined by a Djay Brawner-directed music video, which sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt as friends such as Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more making cameos.

"You know what's crazy, man — when I wrote that and when I demoed it, I did not have a clue how big that song was gonna be, to be honest — how blown away people were going to be by that song," Taylor said. "It was something that I really wanted to put on there because I just had this great idea for a song. I had my verse and the choruses, those ideas, probably for about 15 years, and I just never really had taken the time to really flesh it out and do whatever until I was putting this solo album together, and I just realized it was just time for me to do something like that. And it's got that throwback kind of Rick Rubin-meets-RUN-D.M.C. vibe. That's what I was really trying to go for, and yet I really exceeded that and did something really, really special."

Taylor previously worked with Tech N9ne on a song called "Wither" in 2015, and with Kid Bookie on a reworked version of the rapper's track "Stuck In My Ways" last year.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

