COREY TAYLOR Is 'Toying With The Idea Of Writing A Musical'

During an appearance earlier today (Tuesday, February 9) on the Talkulture Twitch channel, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor revealed that he has been "toying with the idea" of writing a musical. He said: "[it would be] like a real musical; not [Monty Python's] 'Spamalot' or anything like that. 'Cause I've kind of gotten in the habit of doing concept albums, obviously, so I know how to tie a story together. And I've been toying with the idea of writing a musical based around the people who I spent a large amount of my 20s with in Des Moines [Iowa] — like my crew, and how we all found each other, how the misfits came together and found each other, and we kind of saved each other.

"We all came from these crazy balls of emotional abuse and neglect and dealing with problems, but we didn't know what the names of the problems were," he continued. "The only thing that saved us was the fact that getting together made us feel like we weren't alone. And it made us feel that if we had each other as support and as friends and as somebody to talk to, maybe we could work our way through it. And in that time, I was exposed to everything — so much new music, so much different music, so much new literature, movies. It was the catalyst for everything that I am now.

"So it's an idea that I've been kind of tinkering with," Corey added. "Because I'm a scatterbrain, I don't know if I'll ever get it done. But it's definitely something that I feel definitely more passionate about now than I did about 10 years ago when I thought of it. And I'm actually getting more confident now in definitely my piano playing, which is what I would write it on. It would just be something like another passion project, just to see what would happen."

Taylor has been very vocal about his love of musicals, telling Music Radar in a 2013 interview that "Les Misérables" is his favorite musical of all time.

"'Les Miz' is not only my favorite musical, but it's also my favorite story," he said. "I love the book, which I read as a kid, and I identified so much with Jean Valjean. The struggle to find out who you are, to come out of darkness and strive to be a better person — that's what the last 10 years of my life has been about.

"To this day, I can listen to the soundtrack and get so lost in it," he added. "There are songs on it that make me bawl my eyes out. This was years before Susan Boyle came out and did her version of 'I Dreamed A Dream'. If you really want to feel some serious shit, listen to the version that's on this album. If you don't end up in tears, you don't have a soul."

Taylor's debut solo album, "CMFT", was released in October. Corey recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

In November, Corey told "Good Company" that SLIPKNOT is "thinking about putting another album out maybe [in 2021]. But I don't know," he said. "I don't know what the plan is yet. But I know that we were talking about doing it, 'cause we only have one album left on our contract [with our record label]."

