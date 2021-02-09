COREY TAYLOR Is 'Toying With The Idea Of Writing A Musical'

During an appearance earlier today (Tuesday, February 9) on the Talkulture Twitch channel, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor revealed that he has been "toying with the idea" of writing a musical. He said: "[it would be] like a real musical; not [Monty Python's] 'Spamalot' or anything like that. 'Cause I've kind of gotten in the habit of doing concept albums, obviously, so I know how to tie a story together. And I've been toying with the idea of writing a musical based around the people who I spent a large amount of my 20s with in Des Moines [Iowa] — like my crew, and how we all found each other, how the misfits came together and found each other, and we kind of saved each other.
"We all came from these crazy balls of emotional abuse and neglect and dealing with problems, but we didn't know what the names of the problems were," he continued. "The only thing that saved us was the fact that getting together made us feel like we weren't alone. And it made us feel that if we had each other as support and as friends and as somebody to talk to, maybe we could work our way through it. And in that time, I was exposed to everything — so much new music, so much different music, so much new literature, movies. It was the catalyst for everything that I am now.
"So it's an idea that I've been kind of tinkering with," Corey added. "Because I'm a scatterbrain, I don't know if I'll ever get it done. But it's definitely something that I feel definitely more passionate about now than I did about 10 years ago when I thought of it. And I'm actually getting more confident now in definitely my piano playing, which is what I would write it on. It would just be something like another passion project, just to see what would happen."
Taylor has been very vocal about his love of musicals, telling Music Radar in a 2013 interview that "Les Misérables" is his favorite musical of all time.
"'Les Miz' is not only my favorite musical, but it's also my favorite story," he said. "I love the book, which I read as a kid, and I identified so much with Jean Valjean. The struggle to find out who you are, to come out of darkness and strive to be a better person — that's what the last 10 years of my life has been about.
"To this day, I can listen to the soundtrack and get so lost in it," he added. "There are songs on it that make me bawl my eyes out. This was years before Susan Boyle came out and did her version of 'I Dreamed A Dream'. If you really want to feel some serious shit, listen to the version that's on this album. If you don't end up in tears, you don't have a soul."
Taylor's debut solo album, "CMFT", was released in October. Corey recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.
In November, Corey told "Good Company" that SLIPKNOT is "thinking about putting another album out maybe [in 2021]. But I don't know," he said. "I don't know what the plan is yet. But I know that we were talking about doing it, 'cause we only have one album left on our contract [with our record label]."
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).