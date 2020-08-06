COREY TAYLOR Is 'Always Ready' To Make Brutal Music With SLIPKNOT: 'Sometimes It's Not Heavy Enough For Me'

In a new interview with Colorado's 95 Rock radio station, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor was asked if he ever feels the "urge" to go back to making the kind of "brutal" music that characterized the band's first two albums. He responded (hear audio below): "I'm always ready for that. Sometimes it's harder to push that agenda in the band. I know there are certain people in the band who, they feel like we've already done that, so we're trying to explore other types of music that we can do under that SLIPKNOT umbrella. But for me, dude, I'm always ready — I'm always ready to bash my head against something like that. I don't necessarily need the tension or the drama, but I'm always ready. Sometimes it's not heavy enough for me, to be honest — it's not dark enough for me. But at the same time, it's part of being in a band — you work with what you've got; you compromise; you try to make an environment where everyone is making the kind of music that they all wanna make. But trust me — I'm always ready to bleed for it."

Taylor will release his debut solo album, "CMFT", on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Corey recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" is one of the first two singles from the LP, which was released last week. On the track, Taylor's rhymes run alongside bars from multi-platinum artist Tech N9ne and U.K. MC Kid Bookie. The song is joined by a Djay Brawner-directed music video, which sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt as friends such as Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more making cameos.

Taylor previously worked with Tech N9ne on a song called "Wither" in 2015, and with Kid Bookie on a reworked version of the rapper's track "Stuck In My Ways" last year.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

