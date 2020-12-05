COREY TAYLOR: 'I Get The Benefits Of Fame Without The TMZ S**t'

December 5, 2020 0 Comments

COREY TAYLOR: 'I Get The Benefits Of Fame Without The TMZ S**t'

In a recent interview with "Bertcast" host Bert Kreischer, Corey Taylor spoke what it was like in SLIPKNOT's early days when he and his bandmates had avoided being photographed without their masks.

"The first couple of years was rad," he said. "But then the more success we got, obviously, it's human nature, man — the ego starts to come out.

"As much as people think it was the reason I put STONE SOUR back together, it's not," he continued, referring to his other band, which he actually started before joining SLIPKNOT. "For me, that was about writing music again, 'cause I just wasn't being able to write music in SLIPKNOT, 'cause I'm just not that good; I'm not as good as those guys are at intricate riffs and shit. I've gotten better, but at the time, I wasn't getting to write music, [and] I just felt unfulfilled. So I put that back together. But the by-product of [performing unmasked with STONE SOUR] was now all of a sudden people know [what] I look like."

Taylor went on to say that he is still able to take part in most normal activities without being recognized or harassed.

"I get the benefits of fame without the TMZ shit," he explained. "I don't get any of that shit. I get to play in front of thousands, millions of people. I get to do cool shit like this, and I can still chill at home. Nobody's camping outside my fucking house. All my kids are taken care of. My bills are paid. I have no fucking worries. I love it. It's the best."

With every album cycle, the members of SLIPKNOT unveil brand-new masks to coincide with the release of their latest collection of songs.

For his latest SLIPKNOT mask, Taylor worked with special effects legend Tom Savini, whose extensive career in the film industry and especially the horror genre dates back to the late 1970s, including such films as "Friday The 13th", "Dawn Of The Dead", "From Dusk 'Til Dawn" and many others.

SLIPKNOT's new costumes were unveiled in May 2019 to coincide with the band's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Corey's debut solo album, "CMFT", was released on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).