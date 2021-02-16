COREY TAYLOR Has Completed Five Movie Scripts

In a new interview with Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman revealed that he has written five movie scripts that have not yet been developed. Asked if he would be interested in going into acting at some point in the future, Corey said (see video below): "I've done some movies. I've done a handful of them. Honestly, it's something that would probably make more sense after I'm off the road, which, ironically, here we are. I've done a couple of things, and, obviously, with any script that I write, I'll probably take a little, smaller role and kind of give it to myself. It's definitely what I'm doing with the script that I'm shopping right now, which is called 'Zombie Versus Ninja', and it's exactly what [the title] implies. And it's rad. I'm shopping that right now with a group of people who have actually helped me kind of tighten the script up. They've got the contacts. We're kind of doing that right now. But there's a couple of roles in there that I'll probably mess with. They're not the main roles, but they're just kind of tucked in the background, and people will go, 'Oh. Hey.' So it's stuff like that that interests me.

"Actually, I have no real interest in a big movie role," he explained. "To me, the interesting part is writing the story. The interesting part, for me, is creating the world, and then watching people kind of make that world a reality. That's what I wanna see.

"I always said one of my goals was to see a movie through soup to nuts — from script to pre-pro to post to the screen."

Last fall, Taylor starred in the Halloween horror anthology "Bad Candy" from production company Digital Thunderdome. The film was written and directed by Scott Hansen and Desiree Connell, and also features Zach Galligan, the star of the "Gremlins" and "Waxwork" franchises.

Taylor also stars in another horror film called "Rucker", which is currently in post-production. It is described as a genre-bending terror film about a serial killer trucker who attempts to salvage family relationships. Olympic College film professor Amy Hesketh serves as the film's director and fellow OC professor Aaron Drane produced the film. Both are credited with co-writing the screenplay.

A longtime fan of horror films, Taylor was featured prominently in the "In Search Of Darkness" documentary, which came out in 2019.

Corey told Syfy network's "Metal Crush Mondays" how he first got into horror movies: "My mom took me to see the 'Buck Rogers [In The 25th Century]' movie when I was a kid. I must've been four or five, but the trailer before the movie was John Carpenter's 'Halloween'. You've just got these incredible visuals, this sense of it's autumn, it's Halloween and there's just this dude in the background of every shot. I can remember as a five-year-old just being transfixed. Like, I suddenly didn't care about Buck Rogers. I think it was the one moment in my life that really galvanized my taste in what my young mind thought was cool. It was actually a couple years later that I actually got to watch it and to this day it's one of my favorite movies."

