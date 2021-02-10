COREY TAYLOR Has Commenced Work On His Fifth Book

During an appearance yesterday (Tuesday, February 9) on the Talkulture Twitch channel, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor revealed that he has started work on his fifth book. "I haven't really cracked the skin on it yet, but it's definitely starting to ferment — it's starting to solidify and become an idea," he said. "And it might not be released this year, but it will definitely be done this year."

He continued: "The last one took so much out of me that it really kind of left a bad taste in my mouth — it was just a lot of stress. And a lot of that could have been [due] to the living situation that I was in at the time with my previous relationship really kind of culminating to its end. But at the same time, it was exhausting making that book; it really messed me up. And it's taken me a long time to kind of get back to a place where I feel pretty good mentally and positive about writing books again. So I'm starting to kind of hint that I might be ready to do that."

Roughly one-third of Taylor's last book, 2017's "America 51", was dedicated to his derision for President Donald Trump.

Corey previously said that "writing a book" is "quite different" from writing songs. "With a book, I could just fucking vomit from the brain," he explained. "But with music, at least for me, I like the confines of it, I like the structure. I love songs, I love getting in, being concise, getting people with a hook, blasting them... Whether it's fucking angry or melodic, and then getting out and leaving them wanting more. So, to me, the book lets me unleash it and kinda take shit to its natural end, as far as that goes. Because my brain is fucked up. So I will take that as far as it will go until I kind of sit there and go, 'I have no way to beat that to the fucking death anymore.' And I kind of go from there. So it's good to kinda have no rules, and rules. It's refreshing."

Corey, who is often referred to as the "Great Big Mouth" due to his outspoken views, told the 94.3 KILO radio station in a 2017 interview that he is not worried about possible fallout from his comments. "That's part of being an American," he explained. "I mean, nothing drives me more crazy than when somebody says to celebrities or whatever, 'Why don't you just stick to acting?' And I'm, like, 'What? Leave politics to you? Why don't you stick to writing bad reviews in your mom's basement? Just shut your mouth. I'm just as American as you are, I have every right to say what I want, and you can shove that kind of attitude straight up your ass."

Taylor and the rest of SLIPKNOT are expected to return to the road larer this year in support of their latest album, "We Are Not Your Kind", which arrived in August 2019 via Roadrunner Records.