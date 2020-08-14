COREY TAYLOR Guests On Rapper TECH N9NE's New Single 'Bitch Slap' (Audio)

Rapper Tech N9ne has released a new single, "Bitch Slap", featuring a guest appearance by SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor. The song is taken from "More Fear", which is said to be a supplemental EP release to his latest album, "Enter Fear", which came out in April.
Taylor previously worked with Tech N9ne on a song called "Wither" in 2015 and on Corey's latest solo single, "CMFT Must Be Stopped", which arrived last month.
In a 2018 interview with Des Moines Register, Tech N9ne stated about his "Wither" collaboration with Taylor: "It's, like, such a dream that I've always had since 1999; since I first heard [SLIPKNOT's] first record." He added Sid Wilson, SLIPKNOT turntablist, would comes Tech N9ne's early Des Moines shows and stage dive during his set.
Taylor will release his debut solo album, "CMFT", on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).