COREY TAYLOR: Go Behind The Scenes Of Making Of 'CMFT Must Be Stopped' Video

Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the music video for "CMFT Must Be Stopped", the first single from SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor's debut solo album, "CMFT", can be seen below.

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" features hip-hop artists Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie. The track is accompanied by a DJay Brawner-directed clip, which sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt, while friends such as Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more make cameo appearances.

"CMFT" was released on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

"I love what I've done in the past, I love the projects that I've been attached to, but this, honestly, was probably the most enjoyable album that I've done since the first SLIPKNOT album," Corey told Kerrang! magazine. "There was such a sense of, 'We're doing it together.' I hadn't felt anything like that for a really long time, man. People grow apart, relationships become fractious… people stop liking each other sometimes, in certain bands, you know? But with this, it was totally different, because we were all friends before that. We just happened to all play together, and then we formed a band around that friendship, and it all really galvanized it.

"This has definitely made me appreciate making music again, let's put it that way," he added.

Taylor celebrated the release of "CMFT" on Friday, October 2, when he and his band took to the stage of iconic Los Angeles venue The Forum to put on a globally streamed rock and roll show.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

