COREY TAYLOR Explains How He Splits His Time Between SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR And His Solo Career

In a new interview with TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor was asked how he splits his time between the various projects he is involved in. He replied (see video below): "It really kind of comes down to prioritizing. Whatever project I'm working on at the time, that's my focus. You can dabble in the other stuff and try to do stuff on your downtime as much as possible, but if you stretch yourself out too thin, you will lose your mind, and I found myself in that situation a couple of different times. It will trip you out. It exhausts you, and it sucks you out of your real life as well. When you've got kids, when you've got a wife, when you've got a home life, you have to prioritize. You have to make sure that, 'This is this time. This is that time. This is that.' So, that's really it. And you also have to give yourself a minute to just do nothing. If you don't, you're gonna freak out. Luckily, I'm a voracious reader, so I read a lot. I watch movies. I play piano. I chill. So you have to give your brain some recess, or you will tax yourself out and find yourself going, 'Why can't I think of anything?' Just because you're tapped out, man. You've gotta let yourself recharge."

Corey's debut solo album, "CMFT", will be released on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

To celebrate the release of "CMFT", Corey has announced that he and his band will make history on October 2 with "Forum Or Against 'Em", a global streaming event of epic proportions shot at iconic Los Angeles venue The Forum. Tickets for this historic pay-per-view streaming event are on sale now from watch.thecoreytaylor.com. Fans can also purchase ticket bundles that include a t-shirt, hoodie, poster, and access to watch an exclusive Taylor acoustic set. A limited number of one-on-one video chats with Corey are also available with some bundles.

"Forum Or Against 'Em" will be a full arena production complete with a visual feast of pyrotechnics, a stacked set list featuring all tracks from "CMFT", select fan-favorite cuts from Taylor's SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR catalogs, a handful of covers and an incendiary guest performance from rock n' roll girl-gang dance squad THE CHERRY BOMBS. Special event merch and bundles will be available during the stream. Kicking off the event's festivities will be a special pre-show event hosted by presenter/journalist Beez that will feature exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

