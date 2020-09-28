COREY TAYLOR Blasts DONALD TRUMP: 'The Cheeto Can't Lead'

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor spoke to Kyle Meredith of Louisville's 91.9 WFPK radio station about the lack of political lyrical themes on his upcoming debut solo album, "CMFT", which will be released on October 2 via Roadrunner Records.

He said (see video below): "Honestly, I actually hint at it on 'Culture Head', and I come at it from the standpoint of being in the middle. Obviously, I'm much more liberal than people would even realize, but I have problems on both sides. With all of the rhetoric kind of flying over my fucking head, it's really about looking around and going, 'Really?'

"At this point in time, we need to be looking for things to fucking bring us together — not tear us apart," he continued. "But that comes from leadership. And, obviously, we've seen that the Cheeto can't lead unless there is… Well, he can't lead — period — but he's not comfortable when there's not a ton of drama and a shit-ton of chaos going on. And that's not the way to run a country — it just isn't."

Corey has been vocal about his distaste for the former "Celebrity Apprentice" host for at least the past six years, telling a Des Moines, Iowa radio in a 2015 interview that he would "emigrate" if Trump became president.

Last year, Taylor made it clear that he held an equally low opinion of America's 45th president and Trump's supporters. "You can paint him as racist, or egotistical, or a tyrant, or all of this shit: He's a moron, and the people who fucking voted for him? Fucking morons too," Corey said. "It doesn't matter why they voted for him, whether they are racist, or they want money. They've done more to set us back even further globally than anything I've ever seen in my fucking lifetime. And that's coming from somebody who wrote a whole fucking song about George W. Bush. This guy, it's going to take us 20 years to fucking undo half the shit that he's done."

Corey, who is often referred to as the "Great Big Mouth" due to his outspoken views, previously said that he wasn't worried about alienating any of his fans with his comments. "That's part of being an American," he explained. "I mean, nothing drives me more crazy than when somebody says to celebrities or whatever, 'Why don't you just stick to acting?' And I'm, like, 'What? Leave politics to you? Why don't you stick to writing bad reviews in your mom's basement? Just shut your mouth. I'm just as American as you are, I have every right to say what I want, and you can shove that kind of attitude straight up your ass."

Taylor recorded "CMFT" with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

