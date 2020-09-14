COREY TAYLOR Blasts Defiant Anti-Maskers: 'F**k You'

Corey Taylor has blasted people who are defiantly skeptical of mask wearing, saying they are posing a risk to themselves and to all those around them.

The SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman made the comment during an appearance on the latest episode of Dean Delray's "Let There Be Talk" podcast.

Asked how his hometown of Las Vegas has handled the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor said: "It burned up again, because our mayor is a dipshit. This thing is gonna fucking — it's gonna keep doing that until it evens out, man. It's gonna keep doing it until we get a vaccine, to be honest, or at least something that can prevent.

"Vegas, it's up and down. There are still a bunch of fucking mooks with no masks on at the casinos," he continued. "And, actually, the people who were there — tourists or visitors or whatever — were giving shit to people who were wearing masks. That was enough for me to just go, 'You know what, man? Fuck you!'

"It's, like, not everything has to be a political fucking statement. It's better to just be cautious. It's better to be smart. You wanna walk around with no fucking mask on, you go ahead and spin the barrel, and let's see how many times you can click it. But these people who are actually trying to be preventive, there's no reason for you to give them a rash of shit — they weren't fucking saying anything to you. It's just ridiculous, man.

"That's the shit that people aren't talking about — the fact that some people are just minding their own fucking business, and a bunch of garbage fucking falls out of people's faces, and it just keeps the fucking wheel spinning," Taylor added. "Maybe if we all just kind of kept some shit to ourselves, maybe shit would fucking quiet down."

Corey will release his debut solo album, "CMFT", on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

