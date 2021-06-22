COREY TAYLOR Announces Summer 2021 U.S. Tour

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor has announced new "CMFTour" summer 2021 tour dates. The new headline run will kick off on August 6 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada and will feature special guests CHERRY BOMBS, led by Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor, on all dates. Pre-sale tickets are available starting tomorrow, Wednesday June 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT with all remaining tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The new summer dates will see Taylor and his band running through anthems from his critically acclaimed solo debut "CMFT", choice cuts from his SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR catalogs, and various covers and surprises. Additionally, girl gang dance squad CHERRY BOMBS will kick off each night of the tour with a high-octane, high-flying performance.

2021 has been as busy as ever for Taylor. Having just wrapped the sold-out spring leg of his "CMFTour", which he documented in a series of "Tour Diaries" for Rolling Stone, Taylor also recently released an inspired new cover of CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG's "Carry On" and fronted GROUND CONTROL, a supergroup also comprised of Taylor Hawkins (FOO FIGHTERS), Dave Navarro (JANE'S ADDICTION) and Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION) performing at "The Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day" in tribute to the late David Bowie.

"CMFTour" summer 2021 dates:

Jul. 16 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest*

Aug. 06 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Aug. 07 - Sandy, UT - Rio Tinto Plaza

Aug. 08 - Grand Junction, CO - Two Rivers Convention Center

Aug. 11 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip Campground**

Aug. 12 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Brewing Company - Outdoors

Aug. 13 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

Aug. 16 - Springfield, MO - Gilloz Theatre

Aug. 17 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC

Aug. 19 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park

* No CHERRY BOMBS

** With ZZ TOP

"CMFT" made impressive debuts on charts around the world in October, entering at No. 1 on Billboard's Current Hard Rock Albums chart, while claiming No. 2 on Current Rock Albums, No. 6 on Vinyl Albums, and No. 9 on the Top Albums charts. Furthermore, "CMFT" landed Top 10 on the official album charts in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom, Finland and Japan (international chart).

"CMFT" was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston and Corey's band — Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass), and Dustin Schoenhofer (drums).