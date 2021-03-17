COREY TAYLOR Announces Socially Distanced And 'COVID-19 Safe' 2021 Tour

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor has announced details of his "CMFTour". The 19-date run will kick off on May 18 at The Marquee Backyard in Tempe, Arizona and see Taylor and his band performing for fans socially distanced and following state recommended health guidelines. Pre-sale tickets are available today (Wednesday, March 17), with all remaining tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 19. Support on all dates comes from girl gang dance squad CHERRY BOMBS, led by Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor.

Taylor decided to launch this tour for a few significant and personal reasons. As always, he endeavors to deliver an unforgettable show for fans, but just as importantly, he recognizes the massive impact that the ongoing global pandemic has had on live music venues and touring crews alike. It upholds his staunch commitment to supporting live music and the industry surrounding it as illustrated last year through his popular eBay guitar auction, which raised $150,000 for COVID-19 relief, and his COVID-19 safe secret L.A. show benefiting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund — a 501(c)(3) non-profit healing musicians and music industry workers in need.

As for the show itself, Taylor and his band will run through anthems from his critically acclaimed solo debut "CMFT", choice cuts from his SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR catalogs, and various covers and surprises. Additionally, CHERRY BOMBS will kick off each night of the tour with a high-octane, high-flying performance.

"It's the full shebang," Taylor told Rolling Stone about the tour. "The CHERRY BOMBS are gonna do their show, with fire and aerial and rock and all the good stuff, then me and the boys will get up and play for, like, two hours."

Regarding how the idea for the tour came about, Taylor said: "We'd been looking for opportunities to play here and there constantly, but it wasn't until a promoter friend of ours asked us how we would approach a tour with the kinds of safeguards we were interested in that we realized we could put a tour together. We'll be taking as many precautions as we can: the usual social distancing, pod seating (sectioned off area with an allotted number of people who came together allowed inside), temperature checks, waivers signed at the door, masks in place everywhere but your pod, etc. We're encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as well before the tour."

May 18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Backyard

May 20 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Event Center

May 21 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

May 22 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Outdoors

May 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 28 - St. Louis, MO – Pop's

May 29 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 30 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

June 01 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

June 03 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

June 05 - Fort Wayne, IN – Piere's Entertainment Center

June 07 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

June 11 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

June 12 - East Moline, IL - Rust Belt

June 15 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Event Center

June 17 - Des Moines, IA - Horizon Event Center

June 18 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

June 19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre