COREY TAYLOR Announces October 2022 U.K. Solo Tour

March 15, 2022 0 Comments

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor and his solo band will play on their first U.K. headline shows this fall. The dates kick off at London's legendary Palladium on October 17 and include a special gig on Friday, October 21 at the pre-party of the For The Love Of Horror convention at Manchester's BEC Arena. Direct support will come from CHERRY BOMBS, led by Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor.

Corey comments: "It's been too damn long since I've been to My Island. I miss my people. And I'm bringing the party with me. Along with my band the MORNING DUDES, and Mrs. Taylor and her BOMBS, we are going to make up for almost 3 years absence. See you F*@kers soon!!!!"

Alicia Taylor is equally excited to bring the CHERRY BOMBS' incendiary live performance to the U.K. for their very first time, commenting: "Crossing the pond to reach our fans in the U.K. has been a dream for many years, and I am ecstatic to finally have the opportunity! We will be bringing all of the daredevil arts we are known for, as well as kickass music, and a good time for all!"

Tickets for London, Hull and Swansea go on general sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 18, with artist and O2 pre-sales and Live Nation pre-sales going live at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17, respectively.

Tour dates:

Oct. 17 - London Palladium
Oct. 19 - Hull Bonus Arena
Oct. 21 - Manchester Bec Arena (For The Love Of Horror pre-party)
Oct. 24 - Swansea Arena

Corey will also be a special guest at the For The Love Of Horror convention at BEC Arena across the weekend of October 22-23.

In February, Taylor released a new solo album, titled "CMFB…Sides", via Roadrunner Records. "CMFB…Sides" comprises nine previously unreleased B-sides, covers of tunes that inspired Corey, acoustic renditions, and live versions.

