November 19, 2021 0 Comments

COREY TAYLOR Announces 'Intimate Evening' With Fans In Columbus, Ohio

Corey Taylor is doing a small set of shows before SLIPKNOT heads out on its international tour in 2022, and he's coming to Columbus, Ohio to hang out with fans at Jo Ann Davidson Theatre at the Riffe Center on Monday, December 13. Taylor will be up close and personal with his fans, answering questions from the audience during an intimate question-and-answer session. Photo ops and autographs will be available for purchase at an additional cost after the show during a special meet-and-greet with Corey and his fans. This meet-and-greet is open to everyone who attends.

2021 has been as busy as ever for Taylor. Having just wrapped SLIPKNOT's "Knotfest Roadshow" U.S. tour, Corey also hit the road in support of his debut solo album, "CMFT", released an inspired new cover of CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG's "Carry On" and fronted GROUND CONTROL, a supergroup also comprised of Taylor Hawkins (FOO FIGHTERS), Dave Navarro (JANE'S ADDICTION) and Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION) performing at "The Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day" in tribute to the late David Bowie.

"CMFT" made impressive debuts on charts around the world in October 2020, entering at No. 1 on Billboard's Current Hard Rock Albums chart, while claiming No. 2 on Current Rock Albums, No. 6 on Vinyl Albums, and No. 9 on the Top Albums charts. Furthermore, "CMFT" landed Top 10 on the official album charts in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom, Finland and Japan (international chart).

"CMFT" was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston and Corey's band — Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass), and Dustin Schoenhofer (drums).

