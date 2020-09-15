COREY TAYLOR Announces 'Forum Or Against 'Em' Global Pay-Per-View Event

To celebrate the release day of his first-ever solo album, SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor has announced that he and his band will make history on October 2 with "Forum Or Against 'Em", a global streaming event of epic proportions shot at iconic Los Angeles venue The Forum. Tickets for this historic pay-per-view streaming event are on sale now from watch.thecoreytaylor.com. Fans can also purchase ticket bundles that include a t-shirt, hoodie, poster, and access to watch an exclusive Taylor acoustic set. A limited number of one-on-one video chats with Corey are also available with some bundles.

"Forum Or Against 'Em" will be a full arena production complete with a visual feast of pyrotechnics, a stacked set list featuring all tracks from "CMFT", select fan-favorite cuts from Taylor's SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR catalogs, a handful of covers and an incendiary guest performance from rock n' roll girl-gang dance squad THE CHERRY BOMBS. Special event merch and bundles will be available during the stream. Kicking off the event's festivities will be a special pre-show event hosted by presenter/journalist Beez that will feature exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Speaking about his upcoming streaming extravaganza, Taylor said: "I've been saying since the beginning I'd find a way to bring this music and this band to the people. And I'm honored that The Forum let us do just that. It's 'CMFT' in its entirety. It's songs I've shared over the years. It's a celebration, and I'm so stoked to party with all of you."

In the rapidly evolving sphere of streamed events, "Forum Or Against 'Em" is set to be an industry first, as Corey Taylor and his management team at 5B Artists & Media partner with Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent festival producer in the United States, to put on this one-of-a-kind, pay-per-view concert experience. In utilizing The Forum for this special steaming event, the team are not only able to put together a world class rock extravaganza with a massive arena production, in total, they are also providing work to approximately 80 event staff.

Speaking on this groundbreaking partnership, 5B Artist & Media founder and CEO Cory Brennan said: "When Corey sent me a text saying 'Forum Or Against 'Em', I knew we had something truly special and unique. The Forum is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I can't think of a better way to celebrate his debut solo album!"

"To do a rock show on this scale, with an icon like Corey Taylor — while putting some of the behind-the-scenes heroes of the concert industry back to work — is an exciting step into the future," says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "We believe that pay-per-view is here to stay and we couldn't think of anyone better to help us launch our new digital platform than Corey Taylor. He's a global star, and his music with SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR, as well as our amazing relationship with 5B, has helped to fuel DWP's growth over the past decade. We can't wait to get this show started."

"CMFT" will be released on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

"I love what I've done in the past, I love the projects that I've been attached to, but this, honestly, was probably the most enjoyable album that I've done since the first SLIPKNOT album," Corey told Kerrang! magazine. "There was such a sense of, 'We're doing it together.' I hadn't felt anything like that for a really long time, man. People grow apart, relationships become fractious… people stop liking each other sometimes, in certain bands, you know? But with this, it was totally different, because we were all friends before that. We just happened to all play together, and then we formed a band around that friendship, and it all really galvanized it.

"This has definitely made me appreciate making music again, let's put it that way," he added.

On "Black Eyes Blue", Taylor's vocals soar with nostalgia, while on the other new single, "CMFT Must Be Stopped", his rhymes recall his work on SLIPKNOT's debut record and run alongside bulletproof bars from multi-platinum artist Tech N9ne and U.K. MC Kid Bookie. The track is joined by a Djay Brawner-directed music video, which sees Taylor taking the CMFT championship belt as friends such as Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more making cameos.

"I was talking to my wife about this the other day — I was, like, 'Fuck! There's nobody for me to hide behind!'" Corey told Kerrang! "It's easy to take risks when you have the benefit of a well-established name — and by that, I mean the bands that I've been in for 20 years. But I also feel like I've earned the right to put something out there and throw people for a loop — not only with the things that I've done with both bands, but the guest spots that I've done with several bands: everybody from TONIGHT ALIVE to Zakk Wylde to Tech N9ne. I mean, I've really spread out, in a cool way. I've never sequestered myself to one corner of the genre; I've never allowed myself to be painted into a corner. And I think because of that, people's minds are a lot more open when they hear that I'm putting something out. They're gonna come into it with this mindset of, 'Okay, I don't know what the fuck I'm about to hear. This should be interesting. I think by doing that, that really sets the tone for your career."

Taylor previously worked with Tech N9ne on a song called "Wither" in 2015, and with Kid Bookie on a reworked version of the rapper's track "Stuck In My Ways" last year.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

