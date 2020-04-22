COREY TAYLOR And Wife Are Launching Taco Truck Business

April 22, 2020 0 Comments

COREY TAYLOR And Wife Are Launching Taco Truck Business

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor is planning to start a plant-based taco food truck with his wife, dancer Alicia Taylor.

Alicia initially hinted at the project last month, saying that it was something "completely new."

In a new video interview with Rock Feed while isolating at home, Corey revealed that the food truck venture has been delayed by the need to stay quarantined.

"It was basically a [plant-based] taco food truck," he said. "We can't say vegan. 'Cause there will be some dairy in there, some stuff in there. But the main focus was flavor, not just content. 'Cause when people talk about vegan, they can become very pretentious… This was a way for us to combine [our love of food] with a healthier [lifestyle]."

Alicia added: "Because a lot of people don't know this — we went plant-based in August [or] September, and we saw the benefits immediately." Corey concurred, saying: "My cholesterol dropped, like, 80 points… I was even trying to eat better, and yet my cholesterol wasn't going anywhere. And as soon as I [went plant-based], [the change in my cholesterol level was immediate]. It was pretty rad."

Alicia said: "And we don't wanna be super annoying about it, 'cause that can turn a lot of people off. It was just kind of a choice we made for us."

Corey and Alicia got engaged in April 2019 and were married in October in their hometown of Las Vegas. The singer announced the engagement by posting an Instagram photo of his future bride wearing the ring that he gave her, along with the caption: "L'adorilust. Forever. And Ever."

Corey and Alicia began dating after the breakup of Corey eight-year marriage with Stephanie Luby, whom he wedded in November 2009. Taylor was previously married from 2004 to 2007 to a woman named Scarlett, with whom he shares a son. The singer also has a daughter from an earlier relationship.

Alicia, who is a professional dancer and a member of the all-girl dance group CHERRY BOMBS, previously stated about Taylor: "I consider myself to be incredibly lucky to have found it in a strong, kind-natured, respectful, genuine, supportive, and loving man such as [Corey]. As silly and as cliche as it sounds, I didn't know what real, selfless love was until him. His artistry, intelligence, and heart knows no bounds. He is my hero. My inspiration. My safe place."

Corey called Alicia "my best friend, "my confidant, "my push and pull, my warm kiss and my welcome home." He said: "She's everything I ever wanted and more, all rolled up into the most beautiful woman in the world to me." He added: "I thought I was lucky in life. But I never knew what it was like to REALLY be lucky... til I found her."

Top photo courtesy of Corey Taylor's Instagram

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).