COREY TAYLOR And Solo Band Don KISS Makeup For Springfield, Missouri Concert (Video)

Corey Taylor and his solo band donned KISS's signature black-and-white makeup for their concert last night (Monday, August 16) at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, Missouri. Special guests CHERRY BOMBS, led by Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor, were unable to perform for reasons that haven't been disclosed.

Earlier today, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman took to his Twitter to share a pre-show photo of him with his solo band taken on Monday, and he included the following message: "Last night we had to pull off a special show in Springfield, MO, because our @cherrybombsrock couldn't perform. If you have a ticket stub, digital copy or printed ticket from last night, it gets you into tonight's show for free. So come see us all get crazy! Take care out there!"

Corey and his band are scheduled to perform tonight at Grinders KC in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor kicked off his "CMFTour" summer 2021 tour on August 6 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. The shows find Corey and his band running through anthems from his critically acclaimed solo debut "CMFT", choice cuts from his SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR catalogs, and various covers and surprises.

2021 has been as busy as ever for Taylor. Having recently wrapped the sold-out spring leg of his "CMFTour", which he documented in a series of "Tour Diaries" for Rolling Stone, Taylor also released an inspired new cover of CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG's "Carry On" and fronted GROUND CONTROL, a supergroup also comprised of Taylor Hawkins (FOO FIGHTERS), Dave Navarro (JANE'S ADDICTION) and Chris Chaney (JANE'S ADDICTION) performing at "The Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day" in tribute to the late David Bowie.

"CMFT" made impressive debuts on charts around the world in October, entering at No. 1 on Billboard's Current Hard Rock Albums chart, while claiming No. 2 on Current Rock Albums, No. 6 on Vinyl Albums, and No. 9 on the Top Albums charts. Furthermore, "CMFT" landed Top 10 on the official album charts in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom, Finland and Japan (international chart).

"CMFT" was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston and Corey's recording band — Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass), and Dustin Schoenhofer (drums).



Corey M F’n Taylor is killing it! Posted by Jacqué Breedlove-Harness on Monday, August 16, 2021