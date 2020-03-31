CONVERGE Frontman JACOB BANNON Launches Death Metal Project UMBRA VITAE

CONVERGE frontman Jacob Bannon has joined forces with guitarists Sean Martin (TWITCHING TONGUES, ex-HATEBREED) and Mike McKenzie (THE RED CHORD, STOMACH EARTH), bassist Greg Weeks (THE RED CHORD) and drummer Jon Rice (UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS, ex-JOB FOR A COWBOY) in a new death metal project called UMBRA VITAE (named after a poem by Georg Heym, first published in 1912). UMBRA VITAE's debut album, "Shadow Of Life", will be released on May 1 via Bannon's own Deathwish Inc. label.

"I absolutely adore being in CONVERGE — it's been a part of the fabric of my being since I was a kid," Bannon tells Revolver. "I've spent more than half my life in it. But it's also not really a metal band, although it has metal leanings at times and it's hyper-aggressive. This is the closest thing I've done that's rooted in more traditional death metal, at least in terms of speed and ferocity and heaviness."

UMBRA VITAE's lead single, "Return To Zero", can be streamed below.

"'Return To Zero' is about removing resistance in one's life in order to be best version of 'you' that one can be," Bannon says. "I feel that this is a relatable topic for many. What resistance is and how it manifests is unique to every single one of us. For me, this is a constant process and essential to being a better husband, father, friend, artist and human. Below you'll find a section of the lyrics that state this better than I can in paragraph form. Thank you to everyone who continues to listen.

"Bite down on the chain

Bow down to no one

Destroy the ego

Radiate love

Carve out a purpose

Where there was none

Compassionately

Wipe up the blood

Remove resistance

And exit the cage

Climb to your feet

Accept your rage

It's time to reclaim

What's rightfully yours

Bite down on the chain

And bow down to no one"

The "Shadow Of Life" cover art was created by Janusz Jurek and can be seen below.

"Shadow Of Life" track listing:

01. Decadence Dissolves

02. Ethereal Emptiness

03. Atheist Aesthetic

04. Mantra Of Madness

05. Fear Is A Fossil

06. Polluted Paradise

07. Intimate Inferno

08. Return To Zero

09. Blood Blossom

10. Shadow Of Life

