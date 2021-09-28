CONVERGE Announces Collaborative Album 'Bloodmoon: I' Feat. CHELSEA WOLFE, BEN CHISHOLM And STEPHEN BRODSKY

"We wanted to do something grander than the typical four-piece CONVERGE music," says CONVERGE vocalist Jacob Bannon in reference to the inspiration that eventually bloomed into "Bloodmoon: I", the new collaborative album created by the legendary hardcore band alongside dark songstress Chelsea Wolfe, her bandmate/writing partner Ben Chisholm, and CAVE IN vocalist/guitarist Stephen Brodsky. "Bloodmoon: I" is out November 19 on CD/digital via Epitaph Records and on vinyl June 24 via Deathwish.

The collaboration first began in 2016 at Roadburn festival in The Netherlands where the seven-piece performed revamped CONVERGE material under the name BLOOD MOON. The energy and rapturously received appearance inspired the group to want to make music together, though it would take several years before their schedules allowed. In late 2019, they were finally able to begin working on new material together at CONVERGE guitarist Kurt Ballou's GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts. Future sessions were planned for 2020 but the pandemic would see the remainder of the record be finished remotely.

Produced by Ballou, "Bloodmoon: I" is a harrowing and atmospheric collaborative effort that sees each performer working together and outside the comfort zones in order to create something that is truly unique to the project. "I feel like everyone just kept the music in mind and wanted to do what's best for the song," notes Brodsky.

"The project stretched my vocals in new ways. It's so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals," says Chelsea Wolfe. "Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding," adds Bannon.

Today, the seven-piece offer the first glimpse of "Bloodmoon: I" with the lead track "Blood Moon", which can be heard below.

"Bloodmoon: I" track listing:

01. Blood Moon

02. Viscera Of Men

03. Coil

04. Flower Moon

05. Tongues Playing Dead

06. Lord Of Liars

07. Failure Forever

08. Scorpion's Sting

09. Daimon

10. Crimson Stone

11. Blood Dawn

Photo by: Emily Birds

