CONVERGE Announces Collaborative Album 'Bloodmoon: I' Feat. CHELSEA WOLFE, BEN CHISHOLM And STEPHEN BRODSKY

September 28, 2021 0 Comments

CONVERGE Announces Collaborative Album 'Bloodmoon: I' Feat. CHELSEA WOLFE, BEN CHISHOLM And STEPHEN BRODSKY

"We wanted to do something grander than the typical four-piece CONVERGE music," says CONVERGE vocalist Jacob Bannon in reference to the inspiration that eventually bloomed into "Bloodmoon: I", the new collaborative album created by the legendary hardcore band alongside dark songstress Chelsea Wolfe, her bandmate/writing partner Ben Chisholm, and CAVE IN vocalist/guitarist Stephen Brodsky. "Bloodmoon: I" is out November 19 on CD/digital via Epitaph Records and on vinyl June 24 via Deathwish.

The collaboration first began in 2016 at Roadburn festival in The Netherlands where the seven-piece performed revamped CONVERGE material under the name BLOOD MOON. The energy and rapturously received appearance inspired the group to want to make music together, though it would take several years before their schedules allowed. In late 2019, they were finally able to begin working on new material together at CONVERGE guitarist Kurt Ballou's GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts. Future sessions were planned for 2020 but the pandemic would see the remainder of the record be finished remotely.

Produced by Ballou, "Bloodmoon: I" is a harrowing and atmospheric collaborative effort that sees each performer working together and outside the comfort zones in order to create something that is truly unique to the project. "I feel like everyone just kept the music in mind and wanted to do what's best for the song," notes Brodsky.

"The project stretched my vocals in new ways. It's so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals," says Chelsea Wolfe. "Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding," adds Bannon.

Today, the seven-piece offer the first glimpse of "Bloodmoon: I" with the lead track "Blood Moon", which can be heard below.

"Bloodmoon: I" track listing:

01. Blood Moon
02. Viscera Of Men
03. Coil
04. Flower Moon
05. Tongues Playing Dead
06. Lord Of Liars
07. Failure Forever
08. Scorpion's Sting
09. Daimon
10. Crimson Stone
11. Blood Dawn

Photo by: Emily Birds


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).