Conservative Rockers 3 DOORS DOWN Cancel Shows Over New COVID-19-Related Regulations

3 DOORS DOWN has canceled its shows in Raleigh and Atlanta due to new COVID-19-related regulations put in place since the announcement of these concerts.

Beginning next week, two major concert promoters (Live Nation and AEG) will require either full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter their events.

In recent weeks, several high-profile artists have called off gigs over the venues' requirement that patrons be vaccinated or show recent negative coronavirus tests.

Earlier today, 3 DOORS DOWN released the following statement via social media: "Unfortunately, we will be cancelling our shows in Raleigh, NC (10.7) and Atlanta, GA (10.9) due to new regulations put in place since the announcement of these shows. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase. Simpsonville, SC (10.8) is still on. West Palm Beach, FL (10.16) is moving from iThink Financial to Mizner Park in Boca Raton, FL. VIP packages for this show have been canceled due to the change in venue however ALL tickets will still be honored from iThink Financial for Mizner Park.

"We apologize for any and all inconveniences. We love you and hope to see you again soon."

A Fox News poll released earlier this month showed clear majorities of Americans back mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates. 54 percent of people favor proof of vaccination in indoor spaces like restaurants and gyms while 66 percent said they favor businesses requiring masks for customers and employees. 67 percent said they support mandating that students and teachers wear masks in schools. According to the poll, which included interviews with more than 1,000 registered voters conducted between September 12 and 15, 56 percent of voters supported President Joe Biden's directive to companies with more than 100 employees to require proof of vaccination or regular testing.

Dr. Arturo Casadevall, chair of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNBC that COVID-19 vaccines "are extremely safe," noting that the risks of the side effects from the vaccines are significantly lower than the health risks posed by the virus. "COVID, on the other hand, is deadly, unpredictable."

COVID-19 vaccines have been studied in humans for more than a year now, and more than 182 million people have been fully vaccinated in the United States alone. There are several robust safety monitoring systems in place for these vaccines that can detect the very rare adverse events.

With the original strain of the virus, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 90% to 95% effective in preventing symptomatic disease. As a result of the delta variant, that efficacy rate has dropped to 66%. Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that unvaccinated people are almost five times more likely to contract symptomatic COVID compared to a fully vaccinated person.

Fully vaccinated people are 29 times less likely to be hospitalized because of the virus compared to those are unvaccinated, according to a study released by the CDC.

Research shows that fully vaccinated people experience milder symptoms and are half as likely to develop several symptoms in the first week of illness compared to unvaccinated people.

Various polls have consistently find that Democrats are much more likely to report having been vaccinated than Republicans, and Republicans are much more likely to say that they definitely do not want to get vaccinated.

Back in January 2017, 3 DOORS DOWN singer Brad Arnold defended his band's decision to perform at then-President-elect Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration", saying that "it's all about America."

