Concert Giant AEG To Offer Fans Limited Window For Refunds

April 16, 2020 0 Comments

Concert Giant AEG To Offer Fans Limited Window For Refunds

According to The New York Times, music promoter AEG Presents will offer ticket holders a 30-day window to get refunds on events that have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The window begins May 1 and will be available only for ticketholders whose shows have been postponed and rescheduled; if a show has just been "postponed" with no new date, ticket holders will get 30 days to request a refund once the new date has been announced.

Live Nation, the world's largest live-entertainment company and AEG's chief competitor, has promised an arrangement similar to AEG Presents' in the coming days.

"Live Nation's plan is to continue offering an opportunity for refunds on all of its rescheduled shows as new dates are set," the company said in a statement, according to Variety. "We anticipate those windows will begin to open up on an event by event basis in the next few weeks."

In recent days, ticketing company Ticketmaster has faced backlash from consumers seeking refunds for postponed live events. But according to Joe Berchtold, president of Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, there is a simple reason you can't get a refund from Ticketmaster for a postponed concert.

"I think there's a lot of misperception about Ticketmaster," Berchtold said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley". "Ticketmaster doesn't sell these tickets and sit on a mountain of cash. Ticketmaster sells tickets and gives the cash over to the venues where the events are held."

Berchtold went on to say that he is optimistic about the touring industry's health once the pandemic has subsided.

"A year from now, 15 months from now, as we have the vaccine in place, we're highly confident that concerts in 2021, 2022, will be bigger than ever," he said. "The artists want to perform, the fans want to attend the shows. We're very comfortable and confident that as we get through this, we'll be able to get back to the normal of being able to go to the shows."

Last month, most of the largest live-entertainment agencies and promoters — including AEG, CAA, ICM, Live Nation, Paradigm and UTA — banded together to form a task force to strategize and coordinate a unified response to the spread of coronavirus and its growing impact on the touring business.

Shares of Live Nation closed up 6.5% on Tuesday, but are down more than 40% since January, according to CNBC.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).