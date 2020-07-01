COLD Bassist LINDSAY MANFREDI Releases Her Debut Book, 'Unf**kwithable: A Guide To Inspired Badassery'

When two-time gold-album selling alternative rock band COLD's 2020 tour was postponed due to the pandemic, bassist Lindsay Manfredi found herself quarantined on a farm in Fallbrook, California. The result is her debut book, "Unfuckwithable: A Guide To Inspired Badassery", published by Rose Gold Publishing, LLC.

Lindsay says: "Working on the road on something other than music and fan connection is extremely difficult, since I'm not that focused. And while not touring sucks for the time being, this quarantine gave me the chance to actually focus on the completion of the book, which has been four years in the making."

The origins of "Unfuckwithable" started over 20 years ago, when Manfredi got a spider tattoo, the logo of her favorite band while working in the music industry on her own projects. Unbeknownst to her, she was manifesting a future in the band. In 2014, lead singer Scooter Ward, saw her COLD tattoo and reached out.

Ward says: "We were looking for a new bassist, and someone had sent me a few photos along with links of Lindsay playing bass. Her having the cold spider tattooed on her forearm was a welcomed surprise. Then, I watched her TEDx talk on the non-profit she had co-founded, Girls Rock Indianapolis, and that sealed the deal. Not only is she a great musician, she adds a perfect energy to the band."

Manfredi relocated to the West Coast to begin recording COLD's new album, "The Things We Can't Stop". After a few months of working on the album, she went back to the Midwest to spend some time with her daughter, and during that time, she gained a renewed devotion to meditation and the Law of Attraction. Her studies of the works of Don Miguel Ruiz, Dr. Wayne Dyer, Eckhart Tolle and Gabrielle Bernstein inspired her to become unfuckwithable. She then decided to write her own story. She invites readers to share her journey and also get to a place where they ask the hard questions to truly get to know themselves and become unfuckwithable as well.

In this 224-page memoir and personal development book, Manfredi shares her personal experiences with bullying and abuse, the celebrations of living a creative life, and wisdom learned along the way.

To purchase a signed copy of Lindsay's book plus free shipping, for a limited time only, go here.

Photo by Equinox Photo

