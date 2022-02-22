COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announces Summer 2022 North American Headline Tour

The music world's most intriguing storytellers COHEED AND CAMBRIA have shared their anthemic new single "The Liars Club". The follow-up to the top 10 Active Rock single "Shoulders" will be featured on their widely anticipated new album "Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind", and is available today on all streaming platforms. "The Liars Club" is joined by an official animated video which follows the opening chapter of the story in "Vaxis II".

Expanding on the "The Liars Club", COHEED AND CAMBRIA vocalist/guitarist Claudio Sanchez remarked: "When the truth is such a mess, who doesn't want to live out a different reality? Who doesn't want to embrace a lie?"

COHEED AND CAMBRIA has also announced details of a massive 2022 North American summer headline trek. Dubbed "A Window Of The Waking Mind Tour", it's the band's first major headline run of shows in five years. The upcoming trek will kick off on July 12 and see the band performing at some of the largest venues of their career in major cities across the continent, including Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, Queens, Toronto, Los Angeles and more. Featuring support from DANCE GAVIN DANCE and MOTHICA, artist pre-sale tickets for the summer tour will be available beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, February 23) at 9:00 a.m. local time, with all remaining tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time. COHEED AND CAMBRIA is currently out on "The Great Destroyer Tour", a U.S. headline run with special guests SHEER MAG, which is set continue through mid-March, giving audiences an opportunity to see the band live in intimate clubs across the U.S.

"A Window Of A Waking Mind Tour" dates with special guests DANCE GAVIN DANCE and MOTHICA:

Jul. 12 - FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park - Miami, FL

Jul. 13 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

Jul. 15 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

Jul. 16 - Whitewater Amphitheater - New Braunfels, TX

Jul. 17 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

Jul. 19 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

Jul. 23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Jul. 24 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

Jul. 26 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

Jul. 27 - The Liacouras Center - Philadelphia, PA

Jul. 29 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA

Jul. 30 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY

Aug. 01 - Stage AE Outdoors - Pittsburgh, PA

Aug. 02 - Crofoot Festival Grounds - Pontiac, MI

Aug. 03 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

Aug. 05 - Armory - Minneapolis, MN

Aug. 06 - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, IL

Aug. 07 - Saint Louis Music Park - St Louis, MO

Aug. 09 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

Aug. 10 - The Lot at The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

Aug. 12 - Shrine LA Outdoors - Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 13 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

Aug. 14 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

Aug. 16 - Marymoor Park - Seattle, WA

Aug. 17 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR

"Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind" will be released worldwide on May 27. The LP welcomes us back to "The Amory Wars" as the second installment of the five-part "Vaxis" arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces and their mysterious new addition. The album's limited-edition deluxe box set includes the exclusive 96-page illustrated hardcover novel "A Window Of The Waking Mind" which was developed by Sanchez and written by his wife Chondra Echert with strikingly realistic color artwork by Chase Stone. The 9" x 12" box set also houses an exclusive Quintillan Speaker Containment Unit Lamp (approximately 8" diameter), a three-panel fold out poster of expanded album cover art, and the "A Window Of The Waking Mind" black card which will allow all card holders early access to tickets and early entry to COHEED AND CAMBRIA headline dates. All box sets will also come with a CD copy and download of "Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind" along with an official Certificate Of Authenticity.

Named one of Revolver's "Most Anticipated Albums Of 2022," "Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind" includes the recently released singles "Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)" and "Shoulders", the latter of which vaulted into the Top 10 at Active Rock Radio, marking the group's career highest radio chart position to date. "(It) masterfully pairs heavy metal-infused riffs with sweeping, melodic vocals in a way that only COHEED can," declared MTV who placed "Shoulders" in their 2021 Favorites round-up. "COHEED AND CAMBRIA are back, and they're heavy as ever," asserted Billboard, with Guitar World attesting "COHEED AND CAMBRIA have come out swinging." Brooklyn Vegan observed, "It finds the band embracing their love of classic heavy metal riffage, before exploding into the kind of soaring chorus that COHEED have been churning out since day one… they sound pretty damn inspired."

For the last 20 years, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals / guitar), Travis Stever (guitar), Josh Eppard (drums) and Zach Cooper (bass), the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery. In 2018, COHEED AND CAMBRIA made a stunning debut with their album "Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures", which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart, No. 6 current sales and Top 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Photo credit: Alexandra Gavillet

