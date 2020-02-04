COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announces 'Neverender NWFT' Tour 2020

Modern progressive rock band COHEED AND CAMBRIA will return to the road for the 40-plus-date "Neverender NWFT" tour in 2020. Continuing the popular "Neverender" tour series, the group will perform its 2007 fourth studio album, "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World For Tomorrow", in its entirety. Additionally, fans can expect performances of COHEED AND CAMBRIA classics as well other essential material from the band's expansive catalogue.

The first leg of the "Neverender NWFT" tour launches May 5 in Austin, Texas at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, visits major markets in the Midwest and West Coast, and concludes May 31 at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. Meanwhile, the second leg canvases the East Coast, South, and Mid-Atlantic, kicking off August 30 at The Royal Oak Theater in Royal Oak, Michigan. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with a special fan pre-sale beginning Wednesday, February 5, also at 10 a.m. Instrumental powerhouse CHON serves as direct support on most dates.

Thirteen years ago, "No World for Tomorrow" closed out the band's original sci-fi narrative, "The Amory Wars", in epic fashion. Upon release, it bowed at No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 as the band's second consecutive Top 10 debut on the respective chart. Meanwhile, album single "Running Free" soared to the Top 20 on the Alternative Rock Chart, while "Feathers" and "Mother Superior" stand out as fan favorites. FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins notably recorded drums for the album.

In 2008, COHEED AND CAMBRIA hosted the original "Neverender" as a historic four-night stand in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London which saw them play their first four albums in full, one per evening. This gave birth to the "Neverender" tour. Since then, the band has brought these records to life in intimate venues and delivered an immersive audio-visual experience befitting of each respective narrative. "Neverender: NWFT" marks the fourth and potentially final "Neverender" tour, giving gravity to the proceedings.

Frontman Claudio Sanchez elaborated on the tour, stating: "'Neverender' is a special chance for us to celebrate the milestones that have made us COHEED AND CAMBRIA. And while the title of this chapter may suggest the end, I would like to think this and past 'Neverender's will help inform how we approach this ritual in the future."

In other COHEED AND CAMBRIA news, the "No World for Tomorrow" comic series is slated to arrive in late 2020 via Boom! Studios.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA is comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals / guitar), Travis Stever (guitar), Josh Eppard (drums) and Zach Cooper (bass).

"Neverender NWFT" tour dates:

May 05 - ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin, TX

May 06 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

May 08 - Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

May 09 - Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

May 10 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

May 12 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

May 13 - Riverside Municipal Auditorium - Riverside, CA

May 15 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

May 16 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

May 17 - Redding Civic Auditorium - Redding, CA

May 19 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

May 20 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

May 21 - The Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC, Canada

May 23 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB, Canada

May 24 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane, WA

May 25 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT

May 27 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

May 28 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

May 29 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

May 31 - Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 30 - Royal Oak Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

Sep. 01 - The Pageant - Saint Louis, MO

Sep. 02 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

Sep. 04 - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove - Council Bluffs, IA

Sep. 05 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

Sep. 06 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

Sep. 08 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

Sep. 09 - Sweetwater Performance Pavilion - Fort Wayne, IN

Sep. 15 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

Sep. 16 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

Sep. 19 - The Palladium Outdoors - Worcester, MA*

Sep. 20 - The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA

Sep. 22 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA

Sep. 23 - The Orange Peel – Outdoor Stage - Asheville, NC

Sep. 25 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

Sep. 26 - The Fillmore at Harrah's New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

Sep. 27 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Sep. 29 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

Sep. 30 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

Oct. 02 - The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Center - Miami Beach, FL

Oct. 03 - Jannus Live - Saint Petersburg, FL