COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announces February/March 2022 'The Great Destroyer' U.S. Tour

COHEED AND CAMBRIA has announced details of "The Great Destroyer Tour", a U.S. headline run which will feature support from special guests SHEER MAG. The coast-to-coast trek is set to get underway on February 16 at the legendary Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneertown, California and will continue through mid-March, giving audiences an opportunity to see the band live in intimate clubs across the U.S. Pre-sales for tickets to "The Great Destroyer Tour" will begin tomorrow, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time with general on sale starting Friday, December 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The upcoming winter dates will see COHEED AND CAMBRIA performing its 2021 singles "Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)" and "Shoulders", the latter of which is currently Top 10 at Active Rock Radio, marking the group's career highest radio chart position to date. "A total banger… as explosive and catchy as anything they've ever released," declared Revolver who placed "Shoulders" in their weekly "Best New Songs Right Now" round-up. "COHEED AND CAMBRIA are back, and they're heavy as ever," asserted Billboard, with Guitar World attesting "COHEED AND CAMBRIA have come out swinging." Brooklyn Vegan observed, "It finds the band embracing their love of classic heavy metal riffage, before exploding into the kind of soaring chorus that COHEED have been churning out since day one… they sound pretty damn inspired."

For the last 20 years, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have continuously broken the mold of what a rock band can be, forging their own path and building a universe around their music unlike any other. Whether it is in the way their genre-spanning approach to songwriting has allowed them to bridge worlds without being contained to one, or the multifaceted story arc of their albums and comic book series which mark the longest running concept story in music, COHEED AND CAMBRIA have consistently shaped new standards, never conformed. Comprised of Claudio Sanchez (vocals, guitar), Travis Stever (guitar), Josh Eppard (drums) and Zach Cooper (bass), the band has gripped listeners and press around the globe with their visionary compositions and conceptual mastery. In 2018, COHEED AND CAMBRIA made a stunning debut with their album "Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures", which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart, No. 6 current sales and Top 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA "The Great Destroyer Tour" with special guests SHEER MAG:

Feb 16 - Pappy and Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA

Feb 17 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

Feb 19 - El Rey Theatre - Albuquerque, NM

Feb 20 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Feb 22 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City

Feb 23 - The Soundstage at Graceland - Memphis, TN

Feb 25 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL

Feb 26 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

Feb 28 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

Mar 01 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

Mar 02 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Mar 04 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

Mar 05 - The National - Richmond, VA

Mar 06 - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION - Newport, KY

Mar 08 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

Mar 09 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

Mar 11 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

Mar 13 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, M

Mar 14 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

Mar 15 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

Mar 17 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

Mar 18 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Mar 19 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA

Photo credit: Alexandra Gavillet