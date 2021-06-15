COHEED AND CAMBRIA And THE USED Announce Co-Headlining 2021 Tour

Celebrated American rock bands COHEED AND CAMBRIA and THE USED today announced their upcoming summer outdoor co-headlining amphitheater tour. The 18-city U.S. trek, produced by Live Nation, will begin on Friday, August 27 in Irvine, California and make stops in Phoenix, Dallas, Cleveland, New Jersey, Worcester, and more. The late summer journey will feature special guests MEET ME @ THE ALTAR and CAROLESDAUGHTER on select dates, and will culminate with performance at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida on September 24.

Most tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Artist pre-sales start tomorrow, Wednesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time and will end at 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, June 17. A full listing of dates can be found below along with additional information on both CoheedAndCambria.com and TheUsed.net.

It's been over two years since COHEED AND CAMBRIA's 2018 album, "Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures", was released as the band's "return to concept" album. After stepping away with a more introspective album in 2015, frontman Claudio Sanchez and the band returned to the sci-fi universe of "The Amory Wars" in what was said to be the first of a five-part series of albums. With 2021 upon us, and a major summer tour now announced, the volume of fans' chatter for "Vaxis 2" and what and when that will entail are loading up the band's social media pages.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA is a rare band whose music can transcend "scenes" and effortlessly cross genres of rock — from indie to progressive, to metal and pop-punk to classic rock. The band is frequently compared to progressive, operatic rock bands of the '70s, ala QUEEN, SUPERTRAMP or RUSH, due to their thrilling concept albums that take you on a grand journey of sounds and often clock-in around 110 mins, but still somehow include sugary pop-laden hooks.

The group's following has grown steadily every album, partly due to their ferocious live show that brings fans to their knees with an equally expansive light show. This summer, the band will be performing songs from their expansive catalog, and we can only imagine they'll pull a few new tricks from up their sleeves.

Both bands began their careers 20 years ago this year and last toured together in 2003.

Painful and perverse, intimate, and obnoxious, aggressively heavy and irresistibly catchy, confusingly profound and primitively pedestrian — THE USED transform songs into anthems.

The reckless honesty and unrelenting dedication that saw THE USED kick down doors at radio and MTV, for a generation of disenfranchised post-hardcore provocateurs, persists today. It's newly remade with a sly shimmer that never sacrifices the band's enchanting anarchy or restless soul.

"Heartwork", the band's eighth studio album (2020), arrived with the unbound spirit of the pair of platinum albums that first introduced THE USED to the world, mixed with the dramatic flair of their gold-certified third. The emotion, sincerity, and vulnerability found on "The Used" (2002) and "In Love And Death" (2004) is more urgent and insistent than ever on "Heartwork", a diverse 16-song offering filled with double entendre upon triple entendre. It traverses a thematic gamut of self-examination, hyper-literate exploration, political pyromania, and keenly self-aware yet unrestrained whimsy.

COHEED AND CAMBRIA and THE USED will be making the following appearances across the U.S. this August and September:

Aug. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Aug. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Outdoors*

Aug. 31 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver*

Sep. 02 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

Sep. 04 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Sep. 05 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

Sep. 07 - Wichita, KS - WAVE - Outdoors*

Sep. 08 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

Sep. 11 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! - Outdoors*

Sep. 12 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

Sep. 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center*

Sep. 15 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Sep. 18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium - Outdoors*

Sep. 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sep. 21 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion^

Sep. 22 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater^

Sep. 24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place^

* with special guest MEET ME @ THE ALTAR

^ with special guest CAROLESDAUGHTER