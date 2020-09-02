CODE ORANGE To Release 'Under The Skin' Digital Album

Grammy-nominated band CODE ORANGE will release "Under The Skin", a new digital album, this Friday, September 4. The record officially captures and chronicles CODE ORANGE's full-band stripped-down "Under The Skin" livestream with enhanced audio.

Conceptually akin to classic "MTV Unplugged" performances, but with digital twists and turns, CODE ORANGE originally transmitted "Under The Skin" around the world live via Twitch from Pittsburgh, Pennyslvania earlier this summer. "Under The Skin" also includes a striking rendition of the ALICE IN CHAINS classic "Down In A Hole", which is now available on the band's YouTube channel with performance footage shot and edited by Sunny Singh of hate5six. Furthermore, the band has launched limited-edition "Under The Skin" merch, including a DVD of the performance.

Earlier this year, CODE ORANGE's hour-long livestream "Last Ones Left: In Fear Of The End" saw the band delivering a powerful performance interspersed with cinematic imagery to nearly 13,000 concurrent viewers, with it quickly trending Top 15 on Twitter in the United States.

CODE ORANGE's latest album, "Underneath", was released in March via Roadrunner Records. Produced by Morgan and Nick Raskulinecz with co-producer Will Yip, the LP features additional programming from Chris Vrenna, and was mixed by Yip and CODE ORANGE's own Eric "Shade" Balderose.

In 2017, CODE ORANGE flipped the heavy music world on its head with their breakthrough album "Forever", a collection that masterfully mixed hardcore aggression with urgent industrial textures, earning the band a breakthrough Grammy nomination and top placement on several "Best of 2017" lists, including Rolling Stone's "20 Best Metal Albums of 2017", Revolver's "20 Best Albums of 2017" and The Independent's "Top 20 Rock & Metal Albums of 2017."

Last summer, CODE ORANGE made headlines in the professional wrestling world with the release of "Let Me In", their official entrance theme for WWE superstar "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. CODE ORANGE previously featured at WWE's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III performing a rendition of wrestler Aleister Black's entrance theme alongside Incendiary's Brendan Garrone. "Let Me In" followed CODE ORANGE's 2018 release of "The Hurt Will Go On", a digital EP featuring "3 Knives" and "The Hunt" featuring Corey Taylor, as well as "The Hurt Will Go On" (Shade Remix), an official remix of CODE ORANGE's "Hurt Goes On" helmed by the band's guitarist and vocalist Shade. More recently, CODE ORANGE collaborated with a wide array of artists, co-producing Injury Reserve's "HPNGC" featuring JPEGMAFIA, as well as serving up a pair of remixes for alt-J's "Hit Me Like That Snare" and "Adeline".