CODE ORANGE Announces Spring 2020 U.S. Tour With SHOW ME THE BODY, JESUS PIECE, YEAR OF THE KNIFE And MACHINE GIRL

Grammy-nominated band CODE ORANGE has announced details of a U.S. headline tour set to get underway this spring. The "Underneaththeskin_ Tour", which is set to kick off March 30 in Boston, Massachusetts, will feature special guests SHOW ME THE BODY, JESUS PIECE, YEAR OF THE KNIFE and MACHINE GIRL. Pre-sale tickets will be available today, January 21 at 12:00 p.m. PT to Citi card members, with additional artist pre-sales beginning Wednesday, January 22 at 10:00 a.m. local time. All remaining tickets will go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Mar. 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Apr. 01 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Apr. 02 - Virginia Beach, VA - Peabody's

Apr. 03 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Apr. 04 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

Apr. 07 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Apr. 09 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

Apr. 10 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Apr. 11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

Apr. 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Apr. 13 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Apr. 15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

Apr. 17 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Apr. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT

Apr. 21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

Apr. 23 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge*

Apr. 24 – Detroit, MI - Magic Stick*

May 02 - Concord, SC - Epicenter Festival

May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival

CODE ORANGE's new LP, "Underneath", will be released on March 13 via Roadrunner Records. The official Max Moore-directed music video for the album's title track, offering a glimpse into the reconfigured and urgent compositions of a band at their most ambitious, can be seen below.

CODE ORANGE's Jami Morgan detailed the band's new LP: "'Underneath' is about facing the duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana. Everyone has a voice and no one's seems to matter… plummet down the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties and regrets to confront the monster that has been building underneath."

"Underneath" finds CODE ORANGE once again confounding expectations, piling element on element, and towering towards the sky. Rattling drum loops give way to bursts of rage as "Underneath" transforms into something colossal, daring, and resilient, setting the tone for one of the year’s most exhilarating heavy records.

"Underneath" is available for pre-order with bundles and four limited-edition vinyl colorways, each featuring a gatefold jacket with a lenticular cover, also available. Produced by Morgan and Nick Raskulinecz with co-producer Will Yip, "Underneath" features additional programming from Chris Vrenna, and was mixed by Yip and CODE ORANGE's own Eric "Shade" Balderose.

In 2017, CODE ORANGE flipped the heavy music world on its head with their breakthrough album "Forever", a collection that masterfully mixed hardcore aggression with urgent industrial textures, earning the band a breakthrough grammy nomination and top placement on several "Best of 2017" lists, including Rolling Stone's "20 Best Metal Albums of 2017", Revolver's "20 Best Albums of 2017" and The Independent's "Top 20 Rock & Metal Albums of 2017."

Last summer, CODE ORANGE made headlines in the professional wrestling world with the release of "Let Me In", their official entrance theme for WWE superstar "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. CODE ORANGE previously featured at WWE's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III performing a rendition of wrestler Aleister Black's entrance theme alongside Incendiary's Brendan Garrone. "Let Me In" followed CODE ORANGE's 2018 release of "The Hurt Will Go On", a digital EP featuring "3 Knives" and "The Hunt" featuring Corey Taylor, as well as "The Hurt Will Go On" (Shade Remix), an official remix of CODE ORANGE's "Hurt Goes On" helmed by the band’s guitarist and vocalist Shade. More recently, CODE ORANGE has collaborated with a wide array of artists, co-producing Injury Reserve's "HPNGC" featuring JPEGMAFIA, as well as serving up a pair of remixes for alt-J's "Hit Me Like That Snare" and "Adeline".

CODE ORANGE is comprised of Jami Morgan (drums / vocals), Eric "Shade" Balderose (guitar / electronics / vocals), Reba Meyers (guitar / vocals), Dominic Landolina (guitar) and Joe Goldman (bass).



