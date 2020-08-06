CLUTCH Will 'Probably' Begin Recording New Album In The Winter

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster of Maryland rockers CLUTCH has told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station that the band commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions" album.

"We've been writing some material," he said. "I would expect we'll get into the studio probably sometime this winter."

According to Gaster, CLUTCH has spent the last couple of months "trying to figure out how to do these streaming gigs, because that was something that we had never even entertained before this [coronavirus pandemic] happened. And the first one was a great success," he said. "We pulled it off using Neil's [Fallon, vocals] laptop, believe it or not — that was the camera. And we purchased a couple of consoles that we travel with to mix the band, and so we were able to use those in this situation; that ended up being a really good investment. So, for not much, we were able to put something together that I think people enjoyed, and we certainly enjoyed doing it.

"Tomorrow night, we're gonna do the next installment of that. And it's gonna be a lot of fun. We're rehearsing for that right now."

Tickets are on sale now at ClutchMerch.com for what CLUTCH has dubbed "Live From The Doom Saloon - Volume II". Fans are encouraged to construct their dream 14-song setlist via ClutchSetList.com. Neil Fallon, Tim Sult, Dan Maines and Jean-Paul Gaster will choose their favorite of the submissions and perform that set on August 7 at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST. ClutchMerch.com also offers ticket bundles with exclusive merchandise and a limited-edition vinyl pressing of the entire performance.

Says CLUTCH: "The thing that makes this stream unique is that CLUTCH fans will have the opportunity to create their dream setlist from our entire catalog. This means fans can pick from every release starting from our 1991 'Pitchfork' 7" all the way thru 'Book Of Bad Decisions' and the songs from our 'Vault Series'."

The fan whose setlist is chosen will receive a massive prize pack, which includes TremLord 30 combo amplifier from Orange amps, a stompbox from Creepy Fingers (designed by FU MANCHU's Brad Davis), a Jim Dunlop Crybaby wah-pedal, a case of Liquid Death mountain water, and CLUTCH merchandise.

Anyone who misses "Live From The Doom Saloon - Volume II" concert will be able to stream it on demand through the weekend, right up till 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, August 9. The setlist contest winner will be announced during the live stream itself. Show donations will benefit the Innocent Lives Foundation, a charitable organization that combats the trafficking and exploitation of children, of which Fallon is a board member.

"Live From The Doom Saloon – Volume I" took place in May 2020, with support from CROWBAR, BLACKTOP MOJO and SAUL, with proceeds benefitting MusiCares and Angel Flight West.

CLUTCH released its twelfth studio album, "Book Of Bad Decisions", through its own Weathermaker Music in 2018. Rolling Stone described the album as "bathed in the grit and liberal fuzz tone that has made their live shows legendary." The band embarked on a successful co-headlining tour with DROPKICK MURPHYS in 2019, with support from HATEBREED, AMIGO THE DEVIL and Russ Rankin of GOOD RIDDANCE.

Two of the band's most recent albums, "Earth Rocker" (2013) and "Psychic Warfare" (2015), were included in Classic Rock magazine's 50 Best Rock Albums of the 2010s.