October 19, 2020 0 Comments

CLUTCH: 'The Obelisk' Box Set To Be Released This Weekend

After many delays due to the ongoing pandemic, CLUTCH's "The Obelisk" is finally scheduled to hit stores on Saturday, October 24 for the third drop of Record Store Day. The box set is comprised of all of CLUTCH's Weathermaker Music vinyl releases. There are six double LPs, three 12" LPs, and three 12" picture discs all together in a beautifully designed box set. In addition, the box contains a turntable mat and a square, artist-signed lithograph. The rigid box has a magnetic closure and the silver foil is stamped on black Sierra cloth. This is a unique collector's item and only 2,000 boxes were made for worldwide sales.

Says CLUTCH frontman Neil Fallon: "In 2008, CLUTCH launched Weathermaker Music. Starting our own record label has proven to be one of the better decisions we made, and 'The Obelisk' box set is evidence. 'The Obelisk' is comprised of all the CLUTCH vinyl LPs released on Weathermaker Music. It has been a long time coming, but we think it has been worth the wait."

You can finally find this LP box set at participating Record Store Day retailers everywhere around the country on Saturday, October 24.

The individual 12" vinyl releases are:

* "Full Fathom Five" (2xLP)
* "Live At The Googolplex" (Picture Disc)
* "Jam Room" (Picture Disc)
* "Pitchfork & Lost Needles" (Picture Disc)
* "La Curandera"
* "Strange Cousins From The West" (2xLP)
* "Blast Tyrant" (2xLP)
* "Robot Hive/Exodus" (2xLP)
* "From Beale Street To Oblivion" (2xLP)
* "Earth Rocker"
* "Psychic Warfare"
* "Book Of Bad Decisions" (2xLP)

Record Store Day is always a unique celebration of one of a kind physical releases and your local record store. Find participating stores at #RSD20, go to www.recordstoreday.com.

