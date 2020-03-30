CLUTCH Releases 'Monsters, Machines, And Mythological Beasts' Digital-Only Compilation

Maryland rockers CLUTCH have released "Monsters, Machines, And Mythological Beasts", a themed digital-only compilation of songs from the band's vast catalog. The various tracks were taken from "Robot Hive/Exodus", "Book Of Bad Decisions", "Pitchfork & Lost Needles", "Earth Rocker", "Strange Cousins From The West", "Live At The 9:30", "Psychic Warfare" and "Jam Room".

CLUTCH frontman Neil Fallon said: "Many CLUTCH songs are inspired by, or make reference to, monsters, machines, and mythological beasts. That's because my parents never allowed me to bring a copy of Heavy Metal magazine into their house. But I figured out some workarounds. I'm still doing the same."

CLUTCH recently released several songs as part of the "Weathermaker Vault Series", including a reworked version of "Spacegrass", renditions of the Willie Dixon 1950s classic "Evil" (later recorded by CACTUS), ZZ TOP's "Precious And Grace" and CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL's "Fortunate Son", as well as a new version of "Electric Worry".

CLUTCH's latest album, "Book Of Bad Decisions", was released in September 2018. The record sold 26,000 copies in America during its first week of availability, giving the group its third consecutive Top 20 album on the Billboard 200.

"Book Of Bad Decisions" was recorded was completed at Sputnik Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell.