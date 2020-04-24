CLUTCH Plays Another Three-Song Set From Rehearsal Space

April 24, 2020 0 Comments

CLUTCH Plays Another Three-Song Set From Rehearsal Space

As most of the globe adjusts to the new reality of life under self-quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of artists have taken the show online to share some musical joy during these trying times. One of the latest acts to look for a new, temporary way to bond with fans until a return to normal is the Maryland outfit CLUTCH, which livestreamed another three-song set from its rehearsal space on Thursday (April 23).

The 16-minute video, consisting of the tracks "Noble Savage", "The Face" and "Earth Rocker", can be seen below.

3:38 Noble Savage
6:20 The Face
11:15 Earth Rocker

Frontman Neil Fallon confirmed to Sonic Perspectives that CLUTCH has commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions" album.

CLUTCH recently released "Monsters, Machines, And Mythological Beasts", a themed digital-only compilation of songs from the band's vast catalog. The various tracks were taken from "Robot Hive/Exodus", "Book Of Bad Decisions", "Pitchfork & Lost Needles", "Earth Rocker", "Strange Cousins From The West", "Live At The 9:30", "Psychic Warfare" and "Jam Room". CLUTCH also issued several songs as part of the "Weathermaker Vault Series", including a reworked version of "Spacegrass", renditions of the Willie Dixon 1950s classic "Evil" (later recorded by CACTUS), ZZ TOP's "Precious And Grace" and CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL's "Fortunate Son", as well as a new version of "Electric Worry".

"Book Of Bad Decisions" came out in September 2018. The record sold 26,000 copies in America during its first week of availability, giving the group its third consecutive Top 20 album on the Billboard 200.

"Book Of Bad Decisions" was recorded at Sputnik Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).