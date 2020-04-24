CLUTCH Plays Another Three-Song Set From Rehearsal Space

As most of the globe adjusts to the new reality of life under self-quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of artists have taken the show online to share some musical joy during these trying times. One of the latest acts to look for a new, temporary way to bond with fans until a return to normal is the Maryland outfit CLUTCH, which livestreamed another three-song set from its rehearsal space on Thursday (April 23).

The 16-minute video, consisting of the tracks "Noble Savage", "The Face" and "Earth Rocker", can be seen below.

3:38 Noble Savage

6:20 The Face

11:15 Earth Rocker

Frontman Neil Fallon confirmed to Sonic Perspectives that CLUTCH has commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions" album.

CLUTCH recently released "Monsters, Machines, And Mythological Beasts", a themed digital-only compilation of songs from the band's vast catalog. The various tracks were taken from "Robot Hive/Exodus", "Book Of Bad Decisions", "Pitchfork & Lost Needles", "Earth Rocker", "Strange Cousins From The West", "Live At The 9:30", "Psychic Warfare" and "Jam Room". CLUTCH also issued several songs as part of the "Weathermaker Vault Series", including a reworked version of "Spacegrass", renditions of the Willie Dixon 1950s classic "Evil" (later recorded by CACTUS), ZZ TOP's "Precious And Grace" and CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL's "Fortunate Son", as well as a new version of "Electric Worry".

"Book Of Bad Decisions" came out in September 2018. The record sold 26,000 copies in America during its first week of availability, giving the group its third consecutive Top 20 album on the Billboard 200.

"Book Of Bad Decisions" was recorded at Sputnik Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell.

