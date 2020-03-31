CLUTCH Has 'Started Kicking Around Riffs' For Next Studio Album

CLUTCH frontman Neil Fallon has confirmed to Sonic Perspectives that the band has commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions" album. "We've started kicking around riffs," he said (hear audio below). "[But] that's kind of put on hold [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. I think we'll all kind of have to just do that at home for a while. I would love, love — and I know we all would love — for there to be an album this time next year."

Fallon also that there are no plans for CLUTCH to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2021. "We haven't really spoken about it," he said. "We didn't [do anything special] for the 20th [anniversary] and we didn't for the 25th, and I think we've always been very kind of averse to that, because we're a little bit spooked by nostalgia. We like the idea of looking forward. Speaking personally, I think the best way to celebrate the 30th anniversary is to put out another kick-ass rock and roll record, just like we did the previous one, before that."

He added: "The trajectory of this band, it hasn't been a sprint — it's a been a long slog, it's been a marathon — and we have our fans to thank for that, that we've been allowed the luxury of doing this that long."

Asked what CLUTCH's secret for longevity is, Neil said: "Some of it's just good old-fashioned work ethic and not taking it for granted and being defensive about it and realizing if you're afforded the opportunity to make a living or just have a life in the creative arts, then you're a very, very fortunate person and you should be very defensive about it and not ruin it with substance abuse or whatever.

"We all have our ups and downs, but if you find yourself in this situation, you've gotta treat the art like it's a baby that you've been forced to adopt," he continued. "And also I'd say a good sense of humor. You've gotta be able to laugh at yourself."

CLUTCH has just released "Monsters, Machines, And Mythological Beasts", a themed digital-only compilation of songs from the band's vast catalog. The various tracks were taken from "Robot Hive/Exodus", "Book Of Bad Decisions", "Pitchfork & Lost Needles", "Earth Rocker", "Strange Cousins From The West", "Live At The 9:30", "Psychic Warfare" and "Jam Room".

CLUTCH also recently issued several songs as part of the "Weathermaker Vault Series", including a reworked version of "Spacegrass", renditions of the Willie Dixon 1950s classic "Evil" (later recorded by CACTUS), ZZ TOP's "Precious And Grace" and CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL's "Fortunate Son", as well as a new version of "Electric Worry".

"Book Of Bad Decisions" came out in September 2018. The record sold 26,000 copies in America during its first week of availability, giving the group its third consecutive Top 20 album on the Billboard 200.

"Book Of Bad Decisions" was recorded was completed at Sputnik Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell.

