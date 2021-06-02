CLUTCH Expands '30 Years Of Rock & Roll' Tour

Maryland rockers CLUTCH have extended their "30 Years Of Rock & Roll" tour. The dates start September 8 in Norfolk, Virginia and continue through New Year's Eve in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tickets are on sale now at clutchontour.com.

Support on the trek will come from STÖNER, the brand new band featuring Brant Bjork (KYUSS) and Nick Oliveri (QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS). Dates will also include support from TELEKINETIC YETI (leg 1), KING BUFFALO (leg 2) and Detroit natives and "thrash grass" pioneers THE NATIVE HOWL (leg 3).

"We are incredibly excited to hit the road again," states CLUTCH. "We've missed the shows, the fans, the venues and the opportunity to watch the other bands we share the stage with. It's going to feel like our first show all over again and we can't wait! Come out and let's make some rock and roll!"

Leg 1 with STÖNER and TELEKINETIC YETI

Sep. 08 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Sep. 10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sep. 11 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Sep. 13 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Sep. 14 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Sep. 16 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Sep. 17 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

Sep. 18 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

Leg 2 with STÖNER and KING BUFFALO

Sep. 29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s Guys

Oct. 01 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Oct. 02 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Oct. 03 - Portland, ME - State Theater

Oct. 05 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Oct. 07 - Long Island, NY - Paramount Theater

Oct. 08 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Oct. 09 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

Leg 3 with STÖNER and THE NATIVE HOWL

Dec. 27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head

Dec. 28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Dec. 29 - Cleveland, OH - Agoura Theatre

Dec. 30 - Detroit, MI - Filmore Theatre

Dec. 31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon

CLUTCH drummer Jean-Paul Gaster recently told the Chicago-based webzine Metal Kaoz that he and his bandmates have "written a lot of songs" in the last year for the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions" LP. He said: "We've been writing now for our new album that we will record in the fall, and I think we're spending more time than ever in the studio, just trying out different ideas. And most of the ideas don't ever really make it to the end; we try 10 things and we keep one.

"I think we are even more selective than we were before as to which ideas we really decide to focus on. And I think it is because we have so much more time. Before, we would come home for a tour and maybe we would have three weeks off. So, the first week, we don't do really much of anything — everybody goes back home to their families and we rest — and then the next two weeks we would get together and we would just jam really hard and get a bunch of ideas, and then on the road and play those ideas, and then come back and do it again. And that process might go on for a year and a half. This has been different. This is the first time where we've had so much time at home to work on ideas and never really tried them in a live setting. So I'm not sure how it's gonna impact the record. But I think it's gonna make for a different album — whether it's good, bad or otherwise, it's too early to tell. But, for sure, it's a different dynamic, and it requires more of us.

"So often, when we have new ideas and we put them in front of an audience, you can really tell right away — we know right away if the song is the right tempo, we know right away if the riffs are where they need to be, if the chorus is the way it needs to be," Gaster added. "It's a testing ground. And we don't have that right now. So, for that reason, I think we are being a lot more careful about what ideas we really wanna focus on, and which ones we think, 'You know what? We've done that before. Let's do something a little different.'"

Gaster went on to say that the new CLUTCH album will likely arrive in early 2022 — "hopefully before we start really hitting the road again. And it'll be fun to get back out there," he said. "Man, I just miss it so much."

"Book Of Bad Decisions" was recorded at Sputnik Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell. The record sold 26,000 copies in America during its first week of availability, giving the group its third consecutive Top 20 album on the Billboard 200.