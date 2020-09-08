CLUTCH Drummer Would Prefer To Wait Until Band Can Tour Before Releasing New Album

September 8, 2020 0 Comments

CLUTCH Drummer Would Prefer To Wait Until Band Can Tour Before Releasing New Album

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster of Maryland rockers CLUTCH spoke to Full In Bloom about the band's plans to work on the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions" album. He said (hear audio below): "It's tough now. The climate that we're in, with the way the world is going at this point, it's difficult to plan something like an album release. Speaking for myself, I would prefer to have a full, big collection of songs come out where we can actually go out and tour behind those songs. The idea of recording a record and not being able to play that record live is a little strange for us at the moment, just because we're very much a live band."

Asked if there are any new CLUTCH releases in the works for the coming months, Gaster said: "We're getting ready to put together a vinyl collection of all the 'Vault Series' material that we've released over the past, say, year and a half. These are songs that we recorded in batches in the studio — not necessarily with the intention of recording a full record, but mostly just going in and recording a few of the songs. So we've released each one of those as as single, and now we're gonna compile all those on to a piece of vinyl. And that's probably gonna be released sometime close to the end of the year or maybe shortly after the New Year. That's gonna be called the 'Clutch Weathermaker Vault Series Volume 1'. That's got some covers on it and some re-records of songs that we've recorded before."

CLUTCH released its twelfth studio album, "Book Of Bad Decisions", through its own Weathermaker Music in 2018. Rolling Stone described the album as "bathed in the grit and liberal fuzz tone that has made their live shows legendary." The band embarked on a successful co-headlining tour with DROPKICK MURPHYS in 2019, with support from HATEBREED, AMIGO THE DEVIL and Russ Rankin of GOOD RIDDANCE.

Two of the band's most recent albums, "Earth Rocker" (2013) and "Psychic Warfare" (2015), were included in Classic Rock magazine's 50 Best Rock Albums of the 2010s.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).