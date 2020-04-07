CLUTCH Drummer: 'Our 2020 Touring Plans Have Been Thrown Into Disarray'

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster of Maryland rockers CLUTCH says that the band's touring plans "have been thrown into disarray" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Earlier today, Gaster wrote on the band's social media: Hi everybody. This is Jean-Paul.

"The ongoing measures to reduce the spread of the Covid19 virus are affecting all of us. As a result, our 2020 touring plans have been thrown into disarray and since some of you are still asking about a date here and show there it seems appropriate to give some guidance to our fans.

"We were very much looking forward to hitting the road in the US with our friends in VOLBEAT. On March 24th they posted to their Facebook page: 'With the safety of our fans, crew and family in mind, the US leg of the Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour will be postponed to September and October.' We very much look forward to joining VOLBEAT when this tour is rescheduled.

"There were a couple of headline dates on our schedule in between the VOLBEAT dates: Greensborough, NC on April 16th, and Flint, MI on May 7th. These are postponed and will be rescheduled at the appropriate time too.

Our South American dates and the show at the festival in Mexico City have all been postponed as well. We will let you know once those shows are rescheduled.

"That's it for now. When there are new developments we will let you know here.

"Stay safe out there people. We'll all enjoy live music again when the time is right."

CLUTCH frontman Neil Fallon recently confirmed to Sonic Perspectives that the band has commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions" album.

CLUTCH has just released "Monsters, Machines, And Mythological Beasts", a themed digital-only compilation of songs from the band's vast catalog. The various tracks were taken from "Robot Hive/Exodus", "Book Of Bad Decisions", "Pitchfork & Lost Needles", "Earth Rocker", "Strange Cousins From The West", "Live At The 9:30", "Psychic Warfare" and "Jam Room".

CLUTCH also recently issued several songs as part of the "Weathermaker Vault Series", including a reworked version of "Spacegrass", renditions of the Willie Dixon 1950s classic "Evil" (later recorded by CACTUS), ZZ TOP's "Precious And Grace" and CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL's "Fortunate Son", as well as a new version of "Electric Worry".

"Book Of Bad Decisions" came out in September 2018. The record sold 26,000 copies in America during its first week of availability, giving the group its third consecutive Top 20 album on the Billboard 200.

"Book Of Bad Decisions" was recorded was completed at Sputnik Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell.

