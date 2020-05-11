CLUTCH, CAVE IN, CONVERGE And CARCASS Members Join Forces For Cover Of AC/DC's 'Riff Raff'

"Two Minutes To Late Night", the world's only heavy metal-themed talk show, has uploaded a cover version of the AC/DC classic "Riff Raff" recorded in isolation by members of CLUTCH, CAVE IN, CONVERGE and CARCASS.

Featured musicians:

Vocals: Neil Fallon (CLUTCH)

Guitars/vocals: Stephen Brodsky (CAVE IN, MUTOID MAN, OLD MAN GLOOM)

Guitars: Adam McGrath (CAVE IN, WEAR YOUR WOUNDS)

Guitars: Tom Draper (CARCASS, POUNDER)

Bass: Jordan "Gwarsenio Hall" Olds

Drums: Ben Koller (CONVERGE, MUTOID MAN)

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of "Riff Raff", "Two Minutes To Late Night" wrote: "OZZIE not OZZY! We got a bunch of musicians to cover the best AC/DC song from the comfort of their own bedrooms (and Ben's practice space.) We started filming parts of this song in January with plans and demos laid out for a series of bedrooms covers to come; completely unaware of the oncoming pandemic. Now, with so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at www.honorableswords.com"

