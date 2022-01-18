CLUTCH Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour

Maryland rockers CLUTCH will embark on a North American tour in March. The trek will be split between two legs, with the featuring support from EYEHATEGOD and TIGERCUB and the second one featuring THE SWORD and Nate Bergman. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 21.

Tour dates:

Mar. 16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Mar. 18 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

Mar. 19 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club

Mar. 20 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Mar. 22 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Mar. 24 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Mar. 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Mar. 26 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Mar. 28 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Mar. 29 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Mar. 31 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

Apr. 01 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

Apr. 02 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theatre

Apr. 03 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Apr. 05 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Apr. 07 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave.

Apr. 08 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Apr. 09 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

Apr. 10 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Apr. 27 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Apr. 29 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

Apr. 30 - Providence, RI - The Strand

May 01 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

May 03 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

May 04 - London, ON - Music Hall

May 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

May 07 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monore

May 08 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

May 10 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

May 12 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom

May 13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

May 14 - Sauget, IL - POP’s

May 15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

May 17 - Knoxville, TN - Mill & Mine

May 18 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

May 19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 21 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Bike Week

May 22 - Richmond, VA - The National

CLUTCH recently completed recording its new album for a tentative early 2022 release.

Early last year, CLUTCH drummer Jean-Paul Gaster told the Chicago-based webzine Metal Kaoz that he and his bandmates had "written a lot of songs" for the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions" LP. He said: "We've been writing now for our new album, and I think we're spending more time than ever in the studio, just trying out different ideas. And most of the ideas don't ever really make it to the end; we try 10 things and we keep one.

"I think we are even more selective than we were before as to which ideas we really decide to focus on. And I think it is because we have so much more time. Before, we would come home for a tour and maybe we would have three weeks off. So, the first week, we don't do really much of anything — everybody goes back home to their families and we rest — and then the next two weeks we would get together and we would just jam really hard and get a bunch of ideas, and then on the road and play those ideas, and then come back and do it again. And that process might go on for a year and a half. This has been different. This is the first time where we've had so much time at home to work on ideas and never really tried them in a live setting. So I'm not sure how it's gonna impact the record. But I think it's gonna make for a different album — whether it's good, bad or otherwise, it's too early to tell. But, for sure, it's a different dynamic, and it requires more of us.

"So often, when we have new ideas and we put them in front of an audience, you can really tell right away — we know right away if the song is the right tempo, we know right away if the riffs are where they need to be, if the chorus is the way it needs to be," Gaster added. "It's a testing ground. And we don't have that right now. So, for that reason, I think we are being a lot more careful about what ideas we really wanna focus on, and which ones we think, 'You know what? We've done that before. Let's do something a little different.'"

"Book Of Bad Decisions" was recorded at Sputnik Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell. The record sold 26,000 copies in America during its first week of availability, giving the group its third consecutive Top 20 album on the Billboard 200.