CLUTCH Announces Reissue Of 'Blast Tyrant' As Part Of The New Limited-Edition Collector's Series

Maryland rockers CLUTCH have announced the "Clutch Collector's Series", limited-edition vinyl reissues of initially four catalog albums on their own label Weathermaker Music. "Blast Tyrant" is the first release in the series and is curated by drummer Jean-Paul Gaster.

"I worked with the album's original artist Chon Hernandez to create a new look and feel for the 'Clutch Collector's Series' release of 'Blast Tyrant'," Gaster says. "Chon did an amazing job drawing the 'Blast Tyrant' to look 20 years older and wiser. We selected new colors for the jacket, sleeves, and vinyl to make a completely new package.

"The album has been remastered and is manufactured on 180-gram colored vinyl. The gatefold jacket is printed on metalized polyester paper and embossed with the official 'Clutch Collector's Series' seal. The double-disc set is sleeved in extra heavy stock paper and includes a numbered insert autographed by the band. The 'Clutch Collector's Series' release of 'Blast Tyrant' is limited to 5,000 units worldwide."

"Blast Tyrant" is scheduled to be released in June. The initial presale on clutchmerch.com took place on March 23 and sold out within 3 hours.

The limited edition can be ordered through indie retailers. The album is also available for pre-order on Amazon.

Last December, CLUTCH guitarist Tim Sult told the WSOU radio station that the band will likely enter the studio this fall to record the follow-up to 2018's "Book Of Bad Decisions" album.

Regarding CLUTCH's musical approach this time around, Tim said: "We're just gonna do what we always do — we're gonna write songs and just keep playing them until every member of the band likes it and agrees on it.

This past September, Gaster confirmed to the "Cobras & Fire" podcast that he and his bandmates have slowly commenced the songwriting process for the next CLUTCH album.

"Book Of Bad Decisions" was recorded at Sputnik Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell. The record sold 26,000 copies in America during its first week of availability, giving the group its third consecutive Top 20 album on the Billboard 200.

The latest edition of CLUTCH's "Live From The Doom Saloon" streaming concert series took place in December. The event saw the band playing a 15-song set of its classics as voted by the fans.