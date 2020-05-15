CLUTCH And CROWBAR Announce Virtual Concert

CLUTCH will perform a streamed concert titled "Live From The Doom Saloon Volume 1" on May 27. They will be supported remotely by CROWBAR, BLACKTOP MOJO and SAUL. This unique online concert format has been produced in conjunction with Sound Talent Group (STG), and LiveFrom Events and will use cutting-edge streaming technology to close the distance between the bands and the fans for an amazing virtual concert experience.

Says CLUTCH singer Neil Fallon: "Over the past weeks, CLUTCH has been streaming very short sets on our YouTube channel, OfficialClutch. We are excited to announce that we will be playing a much longer set and teaming up with CROWBAR, BLACKTOP MOJO and SAUL for a virtual four-band bill. Doors are at 3:30 p.m., SAUL goes on at 4 p.m., followed by BLACKTOP MOJO at 4:35 p.m. and CROWBAR at 5:10 p.m. CLUTCH's set will start at approximately 5:55 p.m. All times are Eastern Standard Time. Have a beer in your pajamas!"

Pre-registration is available today, with tickets going onsale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST at www.livefrom.events/DoomSaloon.

Tim Borror of Sound Talent Group said: "Sound Talent Group has been working with both CLUTCH and LiveFrom Media for the last few weeks to come up with a new spin on how to do live stream shows. Collectively we programmed this show to be a full night of entertainment, similar to how you would go to a concert normally. More than one band, a night of music, full band performances. We think this is going to be special and hopefully the first of many."

Alan Rakov of LiveFrom Media added: "Live streaming is a fundamentally new ingredient in the artist and fan relationship that's here to stay. Creating a sustainable streaming strategy for an artist requires planning, partnerships and technology and we are thrilled to be working again with CLUTCH and Sound Talent Group to bring this show to fans globally."

Steve Machin of LiveFrom Media noted: "The creation of new distribution channels and formats allow artists to develop deeper relationships with their audience. We believe quality productions of collaborative, multi-artist events will benefit the entire ecosystem — from headliners to support to openers — while providing amazing value and a new live experience to fans."

